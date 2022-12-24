Pamela Anderson Posts Throwback Photo From Her Days on ‘Home Improvement’ With Tim Allen

Pamela Anderson turned the clock all the way back to 1992 and shared a photo of her 25-year-old self in her Home Improvement days. The photo actually comes from a celebrity baseball game for charity at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. In the caption part of her Instagram post, Andeson, 55, wrote, “I was innocent / an acrobat / a gymnast / a double-jointed tomboy / with an endless imagination / furiously building sandcastles / at tremendous speed / creating my own world as fast as I could.”

In this period of time, Anderson was part of the 35th annual “Hollywood Allstars Night.” She reportedly rubbed elbos with people like Tony Danza and Tom Selleck. But Anderson happened to be in the midst of her breakout role as “Tool Time Girl Lisa” on Home Improvement. She appeared on the show opposite Tim Allen and Richard Karn.

Anderson, who has 1.5M Instagram followers, penned some words about her #TBT post via Instastory: “Excited to share more intimate moments from my book!” In connection with that post, Dey Street Books pans on publishing Anderson’s 256-page third memoir, “Love, Pamela,” on January 31.

Pamela Anderson Gets Ready For Airing Of Documentary

On December 29, Anderson celebrates the 25th birthday of her musician son Dylan Jagger Lee. He’s from her three-year marriage to three-time Grammy nominee Tommy Lee, a marriage that ended in 1998. Anderson is divorced six times and a mother of two. Her 26-year-old son Brandon Thomas Lee served as a producer on Ryan White’s documentary Pamela, A Love Story, which premieres January 31 on Netflix.

“I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered,” Anderson told Netflix’s Tudum last week, DailyMail.com reports. “And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great f***ing time and not worry so much.” The documentary will depict Anderson’s early life in British Columbia, her subsequent rise to fame as a model and actor, and she will also address the 1995 sex tape scandal.

Meanwhile, Anderson, who has appeared in the musical Chicago, has not talked about the unauthorized Hulu series Pam & Tommy. It depicted the theft and illegal distribution of her and the 60-year-old Mötley Crüe drummer’s honeymoon sex tape. It also covered their troubled marriage. Robert Siegel’s limited TV series and actors Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen will all compete for trophies at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which airs on January 10 on NBC.

Last year, The Sun reported that Anderson had “no intention of watching the God awful” eight-episode series: “She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff.”