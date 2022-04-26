Pat Boone Blasts Movies Being Made in Hollywood, Says ‘Moral Values’ Are Missing

Following the release of his new faith-based film “The Mulligan,” Pat Boone is speaking out about how “moral values” are missing in Hollywood.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Pat Boone stated that the film industry and Hollywood were considered a great export for America over the years. “We were showing America in its best light. Even though crime was dealt with. Because bad things do happen in life. But almost all American movies ended with good triumphing and good people doing righteous things. Criminals were always apprehended and punished.”

However, Pat Boone said there’s been a shift in Hollywood and everything is now upside down. “Some of the biggest films now show people getting away with the worst things. Lawbreakers are even celebrated. The criminals are becoming bigger. Heroes are doing worst things than criminals and being rewarded for it.”

Pat Boone goes on to say that the movies now being made are immoral and they’ve lost their meaning. However, his criticism isn’t just limited to films. He takes at Netflix’s “Big Mouth” animated series. “Here’s a nerdish young kid. And he and his friends are learning about masturbation, oral sex… all kinds of things. And this is on Netflix. I don’t even know how they can defend it. But it’s there. It’s all out there. Parents will just see it’s an animated show and think it’s OK for their kids to watch it … I mean, how bad can we get?”

Pat Boone Believes the Film Industry is ‘Committing Suicide’

Pat Boone further observed that it’s not just on streaming services that these kinds of shows are made available for everyone, including children. “On television, you can hear all sorts of swear words. Nothing short of actual pornography is celebrated on television now,” Boone explained. He also said he believes that the film industry is committing suicide. “It’s killing itself as far as I’m concerned. America’s image is being destroyed. High ratings have become more important these days. We used to try to put our best foot forward.”

Pat Boone then spoke about how he put his Christian values first at the beginning of his acting career when he refused to do a film starring Marilyn Monroe. However, he did insist that it wasn’t due to working with Monroe, who Fox News deems to be Hollywood’s most iconic sex symbol.

“I would have loved to do a movie with Marilyn Monroe,” Pat Boon admitted. “We were both under contract at 20th Century Fox. But I just thought it was an immoral story in which a younger guy gets involved with a still beautiful, but slightly over-the-hill cabaret performer played by Marilyn Monroe. He’s just a college kid, and she’s much older. She was lonely.”