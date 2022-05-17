Pat Sajak Nails Hilarious Joke About His ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Chest Tattoo

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak always has a sly comment or two to make on Twitter, and this week’s tweet exceeded expectations.

Pat Sajak likes to engage with his “Wheel of Fortune” fans by posting hilarious, dry humor jokes online. In his most recent tweet from earlier this week, Sajak mentioned a very interesting tattoo that he has underneath all those dressy shirts and suit jackets.

“I’m beginning to regret getting the large Wheel of Fortune tattoo on my chest. Some of my wedges are starting to shift,” Pat Sajak wrote earlier. Can you just picture Sajak with this huge, colored Wheel covering his front?

Several fans took to the comments to discuss the very question. “Of all the people to have that tattoo, it would have to be you. No regrets,” fan Tyler David wrote.

Others asked whether he still had the Bankrupt or One Million Dollar wedge still in place. Those seem to be the two most important wedges in some fans’ minds. A different person said, “Hard to make them spin when you get a bit older…….”

I’m beginning to regret getting the large Wheel of Fortune tattoo on my chest. Some of my wedges are starting to shift. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 16, 2022

Pat Sajak and Vanna White to Return for ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Season 3

The news is in, folks. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” will return for a third season, as announced by ABC earlier this week. The primetime special features three celebrities who compete for up to one million dollars to donate to the charity of their choice.

The official “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Instagram account posted an update earlier this week about the good news. The text in their update reads, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming back for another season!”

In the caption, the show wrote, “The wheel just landed on a new season of #CelebrityWheelOfFortune!”

The show’s proven pretty successful in the last few years, especially as host Pat Sajak earns a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for his performance. Miraculously, Sajak received nominations for both the flagship “Wheel of Fortune” show and the primetime “Celebrity” spinoff version. He’s the only game show host to be nominated twice in the same category.

When the news came in, Sajak of course took to Twitter to comment on the unusual event. On his professional account, he wrote, “Quick question on my two Emmy nominations in the same category: If I tie with myself, do I get to make two speeches?”

We know we’d love to hear two hilarious speeches from the game show host. He seems to have his mind set on speeches though, based on a tweet from his personal Twitter account. “The last time I won an Emmy was in the previous millennium. Today, thanks to some convoluted rules, I was nominated twice in the same category. Therefore, votes will be split and I can’t possibly win. So my fabulous speech—warning of the dangers of Y2K—will go back in the drawer.”