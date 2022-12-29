Pat Sajak’s Strange Reaction to Daughter Maggie’s Hosting Skills Left ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Wondering

Pat Sajak is known to have quite a range of emotions that pop up as host of Wheel of Fortune at different times. One of those times happened to be when his daughter, Maggie Sajak, was taking her turn as a host. All of this went down on Tuesday’s episode of the famed game show.

Pat has been around for decades as host of the game show. On Tuesday, though, 27-year-old Maggie took a turn as host for part of the Disney-themed installment. Maggie was joined by Vanna White as they delivered a send-off message before the episode ended. All three started talking about Maggie’s previous stint as a Christmas trivia host. But Pat’s reaction to her past effort appeared to send fans wondering a little bit.

Pat Sajak Calls Out Daughter Maggie After Turn As A Host

“You were actually a good host!” Pat Sajak, in a proud dad moment, said of Maggie. She’s currently the show’s Social Correspondent, OK! reports. Pat seemed to be a bit stunned by how good Maggie was as master of ceremonies on the game show. But the show’s fans seemed to believe that she might take over for Dad. Not everyone was happy about the thought. “I think she’s taking over for Pat,” one Reddit user theorized.

“The whole Maggie Sajak thing annoys me to no end. I cringe whenever they show her and her made-up ‘social correspondent’ job,” an annoyed viewer penned. “Yup! Thought they could just slip her in. It would be great if someone else had the chance to prove themselves,” another agreed.

“She’ll take over for Pat and that’s just the way the world goes. Rich people set up their young to have it made. You’ll see it to your dying days,” another user said.

One Contestant’s Thought Process Proves Problematic

Where does the speculation come from? A rather lengthy string of verbal mishaps by Pat Sajak on the show. It has led people to believe that the end of Sajak’s reign on the show is coming to an end. “The producers want him to at least take a break from the show. They’re hoping that will pull him out of this terrible tailspin!” one insider close to the show’s production said.

In other Pat Sajak-related news, the longtime host happened to be stunned by one contestant’s response. Kate, who was a contestant on the game show, was stunned when trying to solve a puzzle. It revolved around a four-letter word that starts with “lea.” Now, Kate happened to be working against a 10-second timer at the time. She guessed a lot of things, including “moving a leaf” and “raking a leaf.” The word actually was “leak” for the puzzle.