WATCH: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Misses His ‘Partner’ Vanna White in Hilarious Vacation Post

When it comes to missing his longtime “partner” Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak does not mince words with his daughter. See, Pat’s on vacation with Maggie Sajak and bemoans the fact that Vanna isn’t around. Um, well, it’s a rather humorous moment between Pat and Maggie. We think you will get a laugh out of this hilarious video Maggie shared on her Instagram account. Take a listen and keep your eyes open, too.

Isn’t that cool? Pat has no idea that Vanna walks right behind him. Maggie plays it pretty cool here, too. She doesn’t give up on the bit, either. Ah man, seeing Pat and Vanna together is so much fun even all these years later. Wheel of Fortune has been a steady force in the world of American entertainment for years. People of all ages do their best to guess the solution to the puzzle. Being an avid viewer of this game show might just put you in some fine company with other Americans.

One Time, Pat Sajak of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Actually Hosted ‘Jeopardy!’

The game show came from the creative mind of Merv Griffin. He’s also the man who created Jeopardy! a long time ago. Like Wheel of Fortune, it also had a stint on NBC. It’s kind of wild that they would go from network television to syndication. Yet that move provided great longevity for both shows. Griffin also had a very successful talk show that aired from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Wheel of Fortune is usually shown right after a TV station’s local news. Oh, it comes on at other times as well. It just depends on the station and market. One time, Pat Sajak and O.G. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek switched shows. Longtime fans who were waiting to see Pat on his show and vice-versa were pleasantly surprised. Both men were fond of one another. Jeopardy! has had its share of host issues since Trebek died but they are going strong with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik right now. For the Wheel, Maggie Sajak has been involved in the show for a bit at times.

Meanwhile, Pat’s fans might also know that he’s pretty busy on Twitter these days. No, he’s not giving up his day job (or night job, if you will). But recently, his goal for one of them was to raise awareness. “I’m hoping this tweet will help raise awareness,” he writes. “It’s really not up to me to decide what you need to be more aware of, but figure that out for yourself and then raise it. My work here is done.”