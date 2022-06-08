‘Wheel of Fortune’: Did Pat Sajak Slam Fans in This Cryptic Tweet?

For weeks, Wheel of Fortune fans have been airing their grievances with longtime host Pat Sajak on social media. Recent episodes have especially drawn viewers’ attention as the host has not only been obvious in his distaste for certain contestants; he also seems to be throwing shade at fans.

In a June 3rd Tweet, Sajak posted, “You know what I think? Of course not. And why should you care what I think? I’m a TV game show host.”

He continued, “Now if I were a talk show host or a famous actor, that would be a different story. Then my opinion would carry a lot of weight.”

Sajak’s latest Tweet is just the icing on the controversial cake. Before his public social media outburst, fans also criticized the longtime Wheel of Fortune host for his rude treatment of one of the game show’s contestants.

When the contestant, named Erik, decided to solve a puzzle before guessing another letter for more money, Sajak responded, “Sure, go ahead. Yeah, why not? Who needs money these days?”

Pat Sajak’s Inappropriate Pun Has Fans Calling for His Retirement

To throw shade at fans and contestants is one thing. However, making entirely inappropriate comments on broadcast TV, let alone in any workplace, is something else entirely. As if the above instances weren’t incriminating enough, another, more inappropriate comment led many viewers to call for Pat Sajak’s retirement.

OK! reports that a previous episode of Wheel of Fortune featured a contestant who also happened to be an opera singer. In speaking to his longtime cohost Vanna White about her opinion on opera, he asked her, “Are you an opera buff at all?”

Vanna responded no, but that she does enjoy the genre. In a shocking follow-up, he then asked, “Have you ever watched opera in the buff?”

Fans were up in arms about the sexually charged comment, with plenty of Twitter users calling the exchange “gross.”

One fan, in particular, begged for Pat Sajak’s exit from the game show, writing, “These are filmed three months in advance. They could edit this crap. Please Pat. Retire. You have lost your filter. Maggie Sajak, Please, take over.”

What Does Maggie Sajak Contribute to ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

While Pat Sajak and Vanna White’s names have become almost synonymous with Wheel of Fortune, there’s a new face on set, and fans of the game show are hoping to see more of her, especially if her father is nearing retirement.

At 27 years old, Maggie Sajak is currently in law school after graduating first from Princeton University and then from Columbia University. Sajak, born in 1995, “toddled onto the set” of Wheel of Fortune with her father when he began hosting duties in 1981.

The law school student made her game show debut in September 2021 while her father underwent back surgery. Vanna White stepped into Sajak’s position while his daughter temporarily overtook White’s puzzle board duties.

Afterward, she made the jump to the TV show’s social correspondent, managing Wheel of Fortune‘s website and social media pages.