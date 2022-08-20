‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.

“[G]roovy!” Sajak captioned the photos, tacking on a purple heart at the end. The photos themselves see Pat Sajak’s daughter dressed in a lavender-colored skirt paired with a matching blouse. The skirt boasts a wide belt and buckle in the same color while her cropped shirt is fitted at the waist but features wide, flowing sleeves. Topping it all off with accentuated eyeliner and her long blonde hair, Wheel of Fortune fans couldn’t get enough of the ‘fit.

“Pretty in purple!” one fan complimented the TV star. Another wrote, “Great color! Stunning! Love that outfit.”

Another fan, referencing the 27-year-old’s Wheel of Fortune lineage, commented, “primed to take over on Wheel!”

While Maggie Sajak has not officially joined Vanna White and her famous father on the game show’s stage full-time, she has been known to feature prominently during the TV series’ holiday events and also serves as its social correspondent, mainly handling updates on the show’s social media pages and website.

Maggie Sajak Teases ‘Big Things’ Coming For ‘Wheel of Fortune’

As mentioned, Pat Sajak might be the face of Wheel of Fortune, however, it’s Maggie Sajak that really keeps fans updated online. And taking to Twitter on Thursday with a photo from behind the scenes, likely from filming, the younger Sajak wrote, “Big things happening today.”

Given that producers haven’t released any special announcements, we can only assume she’s referring to filming for the 40th season. Nevertheless, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on what they would like to see when Wheel of Fortune returns next month, while others begged Maggie to share what she knows.

One fan observed, “Ooh, it looks like you’ve darkened the bright blue background from last season, which would be nice. For some reason it was really hard on the eyes. I do miss the changing digital scenes from past seasons, but this might be good too.”

They concluded, “Looking forward to the new season.”

Another Wheel of Fortune fan guessed, “Celebrity Wheel!” A third fan agreed, stating, “they may be getting ready to tape the new season of Celebrity Wheel!”

So far, Maggie Sajak hasn’t offered any confirmation. But be sure to check back at American Entertainment for all coming Wheel of Fortune updates.