‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Drops Hilarious Tweet After Receiving Emmy Nominations

It’s not really news that Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak received an Emmy nomination because he’s so dang good at his job. Yet Thursday, old Pat was up to his hijinx on Twitter. He comments about receiving not one but two Emmy nominations for his work. Apparently, he’s seen how the voting might work in Emmy land and has some words to say about it.

Pat Sajak of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Has His Emmy Plans Already Set

The last time I won an Emmy was in the previous millennium. Today, thanks to some convoluted rules, I was nominated twice in the same category. Therefore, votes will be split and I can’t possibly win. So my fabulous speech—warning of the dangers of Y2K—will go back in the drawer. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) May 6, 2022

“The last time I won an Emmy was in the previous millennium,” Sajak writes. “Today, thanks to some convoluted rules, I was nominated twice in the same category. Therefore, votes will be split and I can’t possibly win. So my fabulous speech—warning of the dangers of Y2K—will go back in the drawer.”

One fan replies, “But Pat, what if instead you just get two times the votes? Guaranteed win! Your most dedicated fans need to know about the dangers of Y2K, Pat. Please. Do it for us.” Another one writes, “It’s aiigt Pat, we like you”. Aw, we like Pat, too, in these parts and look forward to seeing him win an Emmy.

Sajak Finds Himself Wondering About The World Of Major League Baseball

By the way, his comments online are not only connected to his day job. Nope. Recently, he dabbled into the world of baseball after an on-field bench-clearing skirmish between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. “There was a bench-clearing incident in @Mets @Cardinals game tonight. It made me wonder again why players run all the way in from the bullpen to join the action. Wouldn’t it be easier and quicker just to fight out there?” Maybe we can name Pat Sajak the new commissioner of Major League Baseball. He could make players solve puzzles when fights might want to break out.

Meanwhile, Pat already is planning for his retirement years. “I finally have a plan for my retirement years,” he writes. “I’m becoming a convenience store hold-up man. Police: ‘What did he look like?’ Clerk: ‘Well, he looked exactly like Pat Sajak!’ So they’ll be looking for someone who looks like me. It’s perfect!” While he gets those days after he spins the wheel set up for good times, there’s still that day job.

He and Vanna White actually do have a pretty good schedule for their work. What they do is work two Thursdays and Fridays per month. They’ll tape three episodes before a lunch break, then they will do three after chowing down. With this schedule for Wheel of Fortune, this probably will help Pat keep up with his offerings on social media too.