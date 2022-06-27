‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Makes Fun Appearance On Maggie Sajak’s Instagram

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak joined his daughter Maggie for one of her sponsored Instagram posts last weekend on Father’s Day.

When she’s not working as a social correspondent for “Wheel of Fortune,” Maggie works as an influencer on her Instagram page. She sponsors various companies, including one called Melissa’s Produce. In her most recent video, Maggie had her dad Pat Sajak join in on the fun as they made a grilled fruit salad together on Father’s Day.

“Hey everyone! Welcome to Maggie’s Meals from Melissa’s,” Maggie Sajak began in her video. “Today we are celebrating Father’s Day. My dad loves to grill, so I figured what better way to celebrate the day than to put him to work. So today, he’s gonna be my sous chef. Let’s go check on him and see how he’s doing.”

The video cuts to Maggie joining the “Wheel of Fortune” host out in their backyard. She asks how it’s going, and Pat Sajak says, “Oh, great. Look at the perfect amount of redness, I love the grill marks. It is just beautiful.” Just when viewers think he might be talking about some nice juicy steaks, Pat added, “Maggie how do you like your watermelon?”

“Medium’s fine for me,” she replied.

Maggie then cuts back to the kitchen and starts arranging her various grilled fruits on a large platter. She and “Wheel of Fortune” star Pat Sajak grill up some pineapple, watermelon, mango, and peaches. They also add grapes, blueberries, and pomegranate seeds to their salad.

Just when Maggie goes in to taste test, Pat Sajak enters the frame and says, “Excuse me, does the griller get to taste one too?”

They both sample it and agree that the grilled fruit is absolutely delicious. Maggie thanks her dad for the help and wishes him a happy Father’s Day. See the cute video for yourself below.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Helps Daughter Maggie Sajak Write Her Father’s Day Caption

Maggie Sajak’s recent influencing video wasn’t her only tribute to “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak. She also posted the cutest throwback picture of the father and daughter on her social media pages.

In the photo, we see both Maggie and Pat all dressed up in a fancy suit and dress. Maggie even wears a cute little boutonniere or corsage pinned to her dress. The special occasion? A father-daughter dance.

“Kindergarten father-daughter dance…I can’t believe he was still in kindergarten at that age!” Maggie joked in her Instagram caption. If the tone of the joke sounds familiar to “Wheel of Fortune” fans, it’s likely because Maggie didn’t write it.

“And yes, in honor of Father’s Day, I had my dad write that caption,” she added in a side note. A typical dad move.