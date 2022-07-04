‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Shares Happy 4th of July Wishes ‘From James Madison’

In the late 1780s, shortly after America declared independence from Britain, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison penned the Federalist Papers, a series of 85 essays published in newspapers across the state of New York. Hamilton, Jay, and Madison used these essays to lobby for the adoption of the Constitution over the continued use of the Articles of Confederation.

The Federalist Papers also explain certain provisions of the Constitution in detail. As such, they’re often used to this day to interpret the intentions of those who originally drafted the principles of the nation.

With that in mind, what better piece of American history to quote on the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence?

In celebration of July 4th, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak took to Twitter to quote the momentous essays. “‘If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary,'” he wrote. “Happy 4th from James Madison.”

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 4, 2022

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Posts Hilarious Vacation Video With Vanna White

Last month, the Season 39 finale of Wheel of Fortune aired, kicking off the long wait for new episodes of the iconic game show. To help bridge the gap between seasons, Pat Sajak and Vanna White continue to entertain fans with their real-life friendship.

Their most recent antics revolved around a family vacation. Pat Sajak and his daughter Maggie visited a tropical destination to relax after a long season of Wheel. In a dual post from Wheel of Fortune and Maggie Sajak, the pair can be seen chatting at what appears to be an oceanside restaurant.

Maggie and her father agree that their family vacation has been enjoyable. Pat, however, has one complaint – the distinct lack of Vanna White. “I have to admit, I miss my partner. I miss Vanna. You know, we’ve worked together a long, long time – forty years now. And I wonder sometimes if…”

At this point, Maggie cuts him off with the intention of pointing out that Vanna is sneaking past behind them. When Vanna signals to Maggie not to tell Pat of her presence, however, Maggie simply agrees that she misses his co-star as well.

Two days later, the trio posted another fun video to Instagram, in which Pat and Vanna are in a golf cart. In the video, the pair explains their shock at fans’ instant recognition of the Wheel of Fortune hosts.

After they run off to meet two such fans, Maggie Sajak reveals that their golf cart is emblazoned with the Wheel logo. It appears the group couldn’t be having more fun on vacation!