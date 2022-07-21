‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Shares How He Gets Paid to Shop

For most Americans, they remember Pat Sajak as being nothing more than the charismatic host of Wheel of Fortune. Over the past 40 years, Sajak, alongside Vanna White, has led the hit game show to over 7,000 episodes. During that time, the show had several other hosts including Jack Clark and Jim Thornton. But no matter what, Sajak eventually found his way back to the show that continues to thrive with 39 seasons. While being a celebrity game show host, Sajak recently shared some tips on saving money that he has found useful over the years. And surprisingly, it had nothing to do with his star status.

Sharing his tips on financial freedom, Pat Sajak wrote on Twitter, “Between being a senior citizen, a Vietnam veteran, using coupons and joining their buyers’ clubs, I’ve found several stores that have to end up paying me for every purchase. (Not sure if the people in line behind me appreciate the half hour it takes to check out.)”

Severing In Vietnam

As some might be wondering, before the glory days of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. While being a DJ at the time, the future host watched daily as breaking news flooded the airwaves about the ongoing war. It wasn’t long before Sajak made up his mind and enlisted to serve his country. After basic training, he found himself in Vietnam working as a finance clerk. But that job didn’t last long as he hoped to work for the Armed Forces Radio. And eventually, he got the chance.

Transferred to Saigon, Pat Sajak took over the Dawn Buster show that aired each day at 6 a.m.. And displaying his talents, the host stated the line that is now famous, “Good morning, Vietnam!” While most remember Robin Williams coining the phrase during his career as an actor, it all started thanks to Pat Sajak.

While working for the radio, Pat Sajak recalled feeling guilty for having what is referred to as soft duty as other men were fighting. “I used to feel a bit guilty about my relatively ‘soft’ duty. They’re away from home and they’re fighting a war. It’s not a real pleasant situation. The idea was to create a situation where, when they turned on the radio, they felt as if they were at home.”

Pat Sajak Continues To Honor Military

That guilt soon faded away as Pat Sajak became a recognized voice among the troops. While broadcast in Vietnam, the show was listened to by not just troops and locals, but American citizens as well. During such a turbulent time, it seemed many couldn’t get enough of Sajak.

Being a celebrity now, Pat Sajak continues to remember his past and time in the military, stating, “My respect for those who serve has stayed with me throughout my life. My time in the military — particularly my time in Vietnam — are among those things in my life of which I’m most proud.”