‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Stunned by Contestant’s Response

It does not take much to fluster or stun Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak but, oh boy, it sure happened again in a recent game. A contestant lost her chance at thousands of dollars as she could not solve a bonus round puzzle. What separated the contestant named Kate from some major-league money? A four-letter word that actually starts with “lea.”

She was working against a 10-second timer. And heaven knows, Kate guessed everything from “moving a leaf” to “raking a leaf.” She just failed to realize that the word actually was “leak.” “Fixing a leak,” Kate repeated once given the answer. “I kept thinking of doing something else with a leak and I didn’t think that was it.” That comment sent Sajak into the flustered zone. He stares into the camera and then drops his cue cards. The studio audience did catch on to the joke.

Pat Sajak of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Taken Aback By Contestant’s Hobby

“Excuse me. These get heavy sometimes,” Sajak said. He bent down to scoop up the cards and Kate laughed while burying her face in her hands, the New York Post reports. Thankfully, though, Sajak, 76, had a spiffy comeback. But last Monday, he just was not as quick on the draw. That was when a contestant opened up about her really unique, lucrative hobby of milking goats and making soap out of it..

“You milk goats? And you make — wait,” Sajak asked while looking at his cue cards. “Milk — goat milk soup? Not soup — soap!” “Goat milk soap,” a contestant named Laura said. “It’s supposed to be really good for your skin. It’s really moisturizing. We’ve got three goats we milk every night.” “Well, good,” Sajak replied.

In other Wheel of Fortune news, Vanna White is opening up about her longtime bond with Sajak. “He is so funny. He really is. We see each other every couple of weeks for a couple of days. It’s perfect,” White, 65, said of Sajak to PEOPLE. “Then we don’t see each other and then, we come back to work. And he is always making me laugh.” Recently, White celebrated her 40-year anniversary with the game show. Sajak has been associated with it for 41 years. Their work together keeps people tuning in night in and night out.

White also commented recently on her outfits and how many she gets to keep. She does get to keep some of them but others stay with her dressers. After all these years, White has appeared in thousands of different dresses and suits. People tune in sometimes just to see what White is wearing. They might also hang around for the games, too.