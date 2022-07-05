‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Jokingly Declares He’s Not Running for President in 2024

Wheel of Fortune icon Pat Sajak took to his Twitter to officially declare his Presidential nomination status for the next election cycle. Unfortunately for his many fans and admirers around the world, the long-time TV personality will not be throwing his hat in.

Sorry to end your Independence Day weekend on a down note, but I’ve decided I will NOT be running for the presidency in 2024. Too young. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) July 5, 2022

“Sorry to end your Independence Day weekend on a down note,” Pat Sajak tweeted.”I’ve decided I will NOT be running for the presidency in 2024. Too young, Sajak joked. The Wheel of Fortune host is 75 years young. The tweet was met with denial from hopeful fans. Many yearn to wear “Sajak 2024” buttons on their lapels. “Say it ain’t so Pat,” one fan pleaded. Another Sajak supporter was more optimistic. “18 years!!,” he tweeted at Sajak. Still, yet another fan gently suggested a future run. “2028 is just around the corner, Pat.”

Pat Sajak’s Politics are often on his Twitter

Pat Sajak has been an open Republican for decades, though he keeps politics off of Wheel of Fortune. However, he does tweet the occasional tongue-in-cheek political barb. Sometimes that gets the host in hot water, but he shrugs it off. “I’ve learned that both subtlety and hyperbole are lost on a large number of Twitter users,” Sajak told The Daily Caller in 2014. “And I’m surprised by the extent of a lack of a sense of humor,” he pointed out. “I’m also amused by what I think of as “Fake Twitter Outrage,” wherein people become intentionally obtuse so they can express their anger and give the illusion that they really are addressing important issues. Tweeting is much easier than actually doing something.”

That being said, Pat Sajak isn’t too concerned with being conservative in what’s perceived as a liberal town. “It’s really not much of a factor. First of all, there are more than most people think,” Sajak said. “Secondly, though there’s no doubt there are far more liberals than conservatives in my business, most people are much more interested in ratings and box office receipts than in politics. Other than the “usual suspects,” most people are not terribly immersed in it.”

That being said, Pat Sajak never had plans to be a career game show host. “I never envisioned myself as a game show host, but I took the job thinking it had a year or two left in it, and then I would have established a little national credibility. Instead, the show got a second wind and went back to number one. Then, the nighttime, syndicated version was launched in 1983, and the rest, as they say, is history.”