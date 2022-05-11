‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Hilariously Trolls Twitter With ‘Angry’ New Post

In addition to being the long-standing host of the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak is something of a comedian. However, there’s a limited amount of time to show off his comedic chops when he only works one day a week. Because of that, Pat Sajak frequently uses Twitter as an outlet for his comedy.

One quick scroll through the host’s Twitter reveals a plethora of jokes, most of which include keen observations about the world in which we live. In his most recent jokingly phrased commentary, Sajak parodied the vitriolic dialogue that regularly fills the online space.

“I am angry, furious, livid!” the Wheel of Fortune host wrote. “I can’t stand this kind of stuff! What’s wrong with you? You are the worst kind of person! What a stupid idiot! Dying would be too good for you! (I’m just getting warmed up for another fun day on Twitter!)”

The comment was a hit with Pat Sajak’s followers, who laughed right along with him. “A good warm up is critical to a fun and healthy hysterical tirade!” one user wrote. “Nice start, but you forgot all the asterisk-laden words!” another said. And, as always, Pat Sajak received quite a few, “best account on Twitter” declarations from his fans.

Pat Sajak Poses a Question to Twitter Regarding Emmy Nominations

Beloved Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has held the role for over 40 years. In that time, he’s received an astounding 19 nominations for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show host and won three times. Though he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Emmy Awards in 2011, he hasn’t won the Outstanding Game Show Host award since 1998.

So, when Pat Sajak was nominated for not one but two Emmy Awards in the same category, one for Wheel of Fortune, the other for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, he, of course, had to make a joke about it.

“The last time I won an Emmy was in the previous millennium,” Pat Sajak wrote on Twitter. “Today, thanks to some convoluted rules, I was nominated twice in the same category. Therefore, votes will be split and I can’t possibly win. So my fabulous speech – warning of the dangers of Y2K – will go back in the drawer.”

On his other account, reserved exclusively for Wheel of Fortune content, Sajak continued the conversation. “Quick question on my two Emmy nominations in the same category,” Sajake wrote. “If I tie with myself, do I get to make two speeches?”