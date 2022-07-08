‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Offers Hilarious Idea to Elon Musk About How to ‘Further Monetize Twitter’

For four months, billionaire Elon Musk and Twitter have been in talks about the SpaceX CEO buying the company. In April, Musk made headlines as he announced he was buying Twitter for a staggering $44 billion. Claiming to be a supporter of free speech, many were concerned about the potential sale. Some wondered what might happen with one person controlling an entire platform. But the historic purchase came with a mountain of issues as Musk investigated the company’s accounting. While not knowing if Musk will go through with the deal, Pat Sajak went on Twitter to express an idea on how to monetize the platform.

On Friday afternoon, the Wheel of Fortune host wrote on Twitter, “Hey, @elonmusk, if you’re looking to further monetize Twitter, how about an advertising surcharge for virtue signaling?” Although a sensitive topic, Sajak’s tweet garnered over 4,000 likes and 400 retweets with many appearing to like the idea.

Virtue Signaling has seen a rise in popularity recently. The term is hurled at companies, politicians, and Hollywood celebrities. According to Cambridge Dictionary, Virtue Signaling is the act of showing society how good a person is. This is accomplished by expressing certain acceptable opinions on social media.

Pat Sajak Will Host Wheel Of Fortune Through 2024

On top of giving Musk financial advice, Sajak, alongside Vana White, signed on to host Wheel of Fortune through 2024. Being 75 years old, the host continues to branch out, even voicing a character in the Muppets Haunted Mansion special.

As for Musk and Twitter, it appears the deal has come to an end. Friday afternoon, after Pat Sajak’s tweet, Musk’s team admitted that the billionaire backed out of the deal due to Twitter presenting “false and misleading” statements. For some time, accusations have circulated that Twitter was suffering from a bot problem.

Back in June, Twitter released a statement, reading, “Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Musk Tries To Pull Out Of Twitter Sale

While not responding to the statement, Musk’s team wrote, “For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform.’ Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.”

Giving some sound advice on Twitter, on Independence Day, Pat Sajak made yet another announcement. Revealing that he wasn’t running for President in 2024, he suggested it was due to being too young. “Sorry to end your Independence Day weekend on a down note, but I’ve decided I will NOT be running for the presidency in 2024. Too young.”