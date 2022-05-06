‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Has a Question About His Emmy Nominations

In an unexpected twist, “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak received two Daytime Emmy nominations this year for his work on two game shows.

The category is Outstanding Game Show Host, and Pat Sajak received nominations for his work on both “Wheel of Fortune” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

After the news broke, Sajak took to Twitter to poke fun at the double nomination. On his personal account, he wrote earlier yesterday, “The last time I won an Emmy was in the previous millennium. Today, thanks to some convoluted rules, I was nominated twice in the same category. Therefore, votes will be split and I can’t possibly win. So my fabulous speech—warning of the dangers of Y2K—will go back in the drawer.”

Sajak continued the thread of speech writing earlier this morning, on his “Wheel” associated account. His hilarious message read, “Quick question on my two Emmy nominations in the same category: If I tie with myself, do I get to make two speeches?”

Sounds like “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has had these speeches saved up for a while. And he might have good cause to use them, now that he’s doubled his chances of winning the Daytime Emmy award. Sajak only faces competition from three fellow game show hosts now.

Those fellow nominees include Steve Harvey for “Family Feud,” Wayne Brady for “Let’s Make a Deal,” and Leah Remini for “People Puzzler.”

So, How Exactly Did ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Earn Two Emmy Nominations?

For the record, this is the first year that “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” has been nominated for any Emmys, period. Or even potentially been eligible, since it first aired in January 2021. So now, after being on the air for one year, the show has both become eligible. And it’s earned its nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host.

With “Wheel of Fortune,” Pat Sajak has consistently earned Game Show Host nominations. He’s earned 13 nominations in the last 20 years or so. And he did win the Daytime Emmy award back in 1998. So it wasn’t a shock to see him nominated again this year.

But how can he be nominated for both shows in the same category? Because the Emmys went through a “realignment” this past year, per Variety. Back in December, the TV Academy (which handles Primetime Emmys) and NATAS (which handled Daytime Emmys) decided to switch things up. Rather than base nominations for shows on their airtime, the two academies want to focus on genres instead.

So, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” may be a primetime show that airs at 8 p.m. But as a game show, it will belong to the Daytime Emmys this year. Originally, per Deadline, the game shows were going to continue to “remain divided by airtime for the 2022 competitions, while the Academies look to a genre-based alignment for the 2023 competition year.” But it looks like things moved ahead of schedule, based on Sajak’s double nomination.