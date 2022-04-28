‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Has a Suggestion for MLB ‘Bench-Clearing Incidents’

Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune must have been sitting around at home and watching some baseball action on Wednesday afternoon. For some context, the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals got into a bench-clearing brawl after Nolan Arenado was almost hit by a pitch. Tensions were running high as Mets’ players have been plunked by pitches this season. Sajak has some thoughts to share about these bench-clearing incidents.

There was a bench-clearing incident in @Mets @Cardinals game tonight. It made me wonder again why players run all the way in from the bullpen to join the action. Wouldn’t it be easier and quicker just to fight out there? — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 28, 2022

St. Louis did beat New York 10-5 but the Mets are taking notes on which pitchers and teams are hitting them. Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt did come out after Tuesday night’s game that saw more Mets players hit with some criticisms. He said that MLB does not care and that the baseballs this season are “bad.”

Who knows if Bassitt might become an answer to a Wheel of Fortune puzzle one day. Pat Sajak can look back at this tweet and offer up some suggestions around handling the on-field scuffles. He works a relatively small amount of time each month on the game show alongside Vanna White. They show up on two Thursdays and Fridays each month and tape six shows per day. That’s three before lunch and three after it. A pretty sweet arrangement for the longtime hosts to work on a show that remains popular with viewers of all ages.

Game Show Host Was Watching More TV At Home And Had Unique Experience

Earlier this year, Pat Sajak was getting more TV watching time at home. Yes, he decided to catch up on some classic TV and watch The Andy Griffith Show in a unique way. “Watched Naked and Afraid this past weekend,” he posted on Twitter. “First time I’ve ever watched The Andy Griffith Show like that. Interesting.” What would Andy, Barney, and heaven forbid Aunt Bee really think about that? Mercy. Talk about some mayhem in Mayberry. Well, old Pat has something else in his crosshairs these days.”

Can you see Pat Sajak as a motivational speaker? He was talking about it on Twitter. Sajak writes, “I’m weighing an offer to join a motivational speakers bureau, but there’s a lot of paperwork involved. [I am] not sure I feel like going through the process.” We’ll keep you posted if that becomes a real thing.

Don’t expect Pat and Vanna to go anywhere anytime soon. They recently signed new contracts and are going to be on your TV screens for the foreseeable future. It’s been a whale of a show for one that got started on NBC back in the early 1980s. While it no longer runs on network TV, syndication has been good for the hosts.