‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Takes Shot at Celebrities ‘Who Keep Saying They’re Moving to Canada’

In addition to fulfilling his role as Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak also makes time for the occasional social media post. Sajak has two Twitter accounts – one for his Wheel of Fortune content, and the other, his personal account, he reserves mainly for showing off his comedic prowess with dry humor.

One quick scroll through Pat Sajak’s Twitter account and you’ll find gems such as “I’ve been toying with the idea of establishing a payment system for my tweets. But, even though I make a nice living, I’m not sure I can afford to pay all of you to read them. I need to think this through.” And “Watched Naked and Afraid this past weekend. First time I’ve ever watched The Andy Griffith Show like that. Interesting.”

Earlier today, the Wheel of Fortune host added another tweet to his catalog of wisecracks. “Next time something happens in this country that I don’t like, I’m moving to Mexico,” Sajak wrote. “Nice people, good weather and I can avoid all the celebrities who keep saying they’re moving to Canada.”

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Works Shockingly Few Days a Year

Though Pat Sajak is a must-follow on Twitter thanks to his comedy, his jokes typically only come a few times a week. And, rather shockingly, Pat Sajak’s workdays on the Wheel of Fortune set are even more few and far between.

Wheel of Fortune is a nightly show; however, it’s only filmed once a week. During a single day of filming, Pat Sajak and the rest of the Wheel of Fortune crew crank out a full week’s worth of episodes (six in total).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat Sajak and his cohost, Vanna White, arrive on set once a week for filming. After a few hours in hair and makeup, they’re ready to begin the first episode at noon. They then film three episodes before breaking for lunch, after which they bring in a second audience and knock out another three episodes.

With such a light filming schedule, Pat Sajak works just four days a month, or about 50 days per year. As the iconic host of such a popular, long-running game show, however, Pat Sajak’s salary doesn’t quite reflect his light workload.

As Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak brings home a staggering $15 million per year – and that figure is a few years old! Sajak has since signed a new contract, extending his hosting role through 2023, and likely signed on for even more money. Broken down by workday, Sajak makes a minimum of $52,000 per episode, or $300,000 per workday, according to Forbes‘ figure.