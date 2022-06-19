‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Writes His Own Father’s Day Tribute From Daughter Maggie

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak always has a fun time with his tweets. Now, his daughter, Maggie Sajak, lets the longtime TV game show host pen his own Fathers Day tribute in her recent social media post. And, the father certainly did not slow down the comedy in the message, either!

On Fathers Day 2022, Maggie Sajak took to Twitter to share an adorable throwback pic of herself and her father smiling during a kindergarten father-daughter dance. However, to honor her father, the Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent let her father caption the cute pic. With hilarious results, of course.

“Kindergarten father-daughter dance,” reads the post on Maggie Sajak’s June 19 tweet. “I can’t believe he was still in kindergarten at that age!”

Kindergarten father-daughter dance…I can’t believe he was still in kindergarten at that age!



^And yes, in honor or Father’s Day, I had @patsajak write that caption. pic.twitter.com/F29pH4odAz — Maggie Sajak (@MaggieSajak) June 19, 2022

The photo shows an adorable young Maggie Sajak all smiles with her famous father as she wears a red dress and a fancy cream-colored corsage. Sajak looks as happy as ever as he grins with his young daughter during her Kindergarten years.

“^And yes, in honor [of] Father’s Day, I had @patsajak write that caption,” Maggie Sajak says in her message.

Wheel Of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Discusses Raising “Awareness” in Hilarious Tweet

Pat Sajak may have taken over daughter Maggie Sajak’s Twitter page for the hilarious Fathers Day message. However, the hilarity isn’t uncommon for the Wheel Of Fortune host. In fact, the longtime face of the popular game show has long been known for his funny comments on his social media accounts. Even as he discusses raising awareness for…well, whatever we need to be aware of.

Sure, there’s always one cause or another that is striving to raise awareness. And, oftentimes, celebrities like to get involved in these types of causes. Using their fame to help bring even more attention to whatever it is they hold near and dear. And, this is what Pat Sajak did in a recent post…well, sort of.

I’m hoping this tweet will help raise awareness. It’s really not up to me to decide what you need to be more aware of, but figure that out for yourself and then raise it. My work here is done. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2022

Recently, Pat Sajak took to Twitter in an attempt to “raise awareness.” But, just what it is the TV personality is raising awareness for, is pretty flexible it seems.

“I’m hoping this tweet will help raise awareness,” Pat Sajak says in a June 12 tweet.

“It’s really not up to me to decide what you need to be more aware of,” Sajak continues in the hilariously vague socially conscious message.

“but figure that out for yourself and then raise it,” the host adds. “My work here is done.”