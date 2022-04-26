‘Wheel of Fortune’: What Is Pat Sajak’s Salary?

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has been helping people win at the popular puzzle game for decades now and it’s been profitable. He and co-host Vanna White did sign new contracts to host the game show into the 2023-24 season. Yes, it is possible that Sajak earns more than what we find out at this time.

Pat Sajak of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Earns Quite A Lot For Spinning Wheel

Website Celebrity Net Worth indicates his salary is $14 million per year. Forbes in 2016 said that Pat Sajak was earning $15 million per year. The former weatherman was tapped to be the show’s host by creator Merv Griffin after Chuck Woolery stepped out of that role. With their new deals in place, look for his salary to potentially be a whole lot more.

Sajak and White do work a pretty sweet schedule as far as TV shows go. Celebrity Net Worth also reports that they tape for four days per month and six shows a day. They’ll work on two Thursdays and Fridays. Their first three shows are taped between 8:30 a.m. and noon. In the afternoon, after a lunch break, three more shows are taped.

Sajak Made An Appearance On A Popular Daytime Soap Opera on NBC

Did you know that Pat once appeared in a popular soap opera? It was on Days of Our Lives in 1983 and he played Kevin Hathaway. It was a minor role but allowed the game show host to work on his acting skills. Sajak even had a role in the funny movie Airplane II: The Sequel. Other work has been cameos on shows like Just Shoot Me, The Commish, and The Larry Sanders Show.

You know, his time on Wheel of Fortune cannot last forever. Sajak already is looking ahead to his retirement years in a funny way. He popped on Twitter and shared this thought. “I finally have a plan for my retirement years,” Sajak writes. “I’m becoming a convenience store hold-up man. Police: ‘What did he look like?’ Clerk: ‘Well, he looked exactly like Pat Sajak!’ So they’ll be looking for someone who looks like me. It’s perfect!”

There you go, game show fans. He’s staying busy with his show until the time comes for him to step aside. Who in the world would take over for Pat and Vanna? It’s hard to believe that anyone would be as good as they are on the show. Merv Griffin must have known something about having both of them handle his game show. They appear in the syndicated version as there is no more network show on the air.