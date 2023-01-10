‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle.

In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”

Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest? — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 10, 2023

Pat Sajak’s followers also didn’t hold back when it came to the royal couple’s current popularity. “They want privacy,” one follower declared. “so you only have TV interviews, Netflix series, podcasts, and book options. I’m sure they apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Another follower then tweeted, “Please respect their privacy as they give countless interviews, write books, and film docuseries giving a glimpse into their life.”

A follower of Pat Sajak also offered some “sympathy” to the royal couple. “Last I heard, they were stepping away from royal duties so they wouldn’t have to be in the media all the time. It’s so horrible that someone forced them to write a book so they would have to be ubiquitously on TV against their will.”

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry’s Spare hit stores throughout the world. The book highlights the Prince’s early life including education and his time as a working royal as well as a member of the British army. It also gives an inside look at his relationship with his parents, brother, and sister-in-law.

Pat Sajak Says ‘The End is Near’ When it Comes to Him Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’

After 40 years of being the host of the hit game show Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak admits that his time on the stage may be close to ending soon.

While speaking to ET this past fall, Pat Sajak admitted that his run on Wheel of Fortune won’t last forever. “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die,” he declared. “It appears I may go before the show.”

Pat Sajak further explained that the years of being the host of Wheel of Fortune have gone by fast. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”

Meanwhile, Wheel of Fortune’s long-running hostess Vanna White also shared her excitement for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. “I think people love seeing celebrities and watching them be themselves and not play a character,” White stated. “When they come on here, they are themselves, they have a good time, they’re playing for a great cause, so it’s good for everybody.”