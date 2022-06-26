Patricia Heaton Posts New Italy Pics From ‘Godfather’ 50th Anniversary Screening

Here’s betting that Patricia Heaton is enjoying a more spectacular Sunday than you are. The Everybody Loves Raymond star is in Italy for a special film festival.

And a memorable movie, one of the best ever made, is the marquee feature because it’s celebrating its golden anniversary. Hmm, what might the movie be? We’ll give you another hint:

“I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse.”

Yes, Patricia Heaton is watching the 50th anniversary screening of The Godfather from the Taormina Film Festival in the Sicilian region of southern Italy. Heaton posted a gallery of photos showing her in and around Taormina. She captioned the gallery:

“Going to the 50th anniversary screening of The Godfather tonight at Taormina Film Festival. Thrilled to watch the movie that brought Sicily to the world in an ancient Roman theatre called the Teatro Antico, with the volcano Mt Etna is in the background.”

Godfather Won Five Oscars and Topped All Movies in 1972

Patricia Heaton did get to watch a special screening of the movie in a region of Italy where Vito Corleone, the family patriarch, was born. But the actual anniversary of The Godfather was March 24. The movie won five Academy Awards with seven nominations. The Oscars included best picture, director, actor, original score and screenplay. The movie was tops at the box office for all of 1972. And for a time, it was the top-grossing movie in history. The Godfather earned $137 million at the domestic box office, back when movie goers paid $3 for a ticket.

Meanwhile, Patricia Heaton fans gave her social media high fives for her Sunday choice of entertainment. Here’s a sampling:

“Taormina!!! Bucket list! Thank you for sharing your beautiful pics!”

“My favorite movie of all time! Have fun lucky lady.”

“Sounds like a wonderful time! Love the views and your adorable sandals!”

Did you know that Patricia Heaton and the rest of the Everybody Loves Raymond cast filmed the season five premiere outside of Rome? Here they are at the 2005 Emmys. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Patricia Heaton, Cast of Everybody Loves Raymond Filmed in Italy

At least one fan brought up Patricia Heaton and her time with Everybody Loves Raymond. She played Debra, wife to Raymond.

“You look so relaxed and lovely! Loved the 2 part episodes of Raymond when they whole family went to Italy!”

Heaton and the cast filmed outside Rome in the summer of 2000 for the two-part season five premiere. It was Marie’s birthday, so the family took an Italian vacation to celebrate. Ray got sick, while brother Robert met the perfect woman. The family comedy still is a popular series for classic TV viewers.

Back to present day, Patricia Heaton also geeked out over a volcano. She took a selfie, with Mt Etna over her shoulder. The volcano had a spectacular eruption earlier this month.