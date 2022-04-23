Patrick Swayze ‘Had to Fight’ to Win His Iconic Role in ‘Ghost’

While it seems impossible to imagine Ghost without Patrick Swayze as the leading man, he almost didn’t land the part. According to his widow, Lisa Niemi, he “had to fight” hard to win the role. And we’re sure that everyone can agree that we’re glad he did.

In the classic romance, Swayze plays Sam Wheat, a lovestruck man who meets his end after a group of muggers target him. But in an effort to save his girlfriend (Demi Moore) from the same fate, his soul sticks around and finds help from an unwilling medium (Whoopi Goldberg).

The movie brought home two Oscars in 1991. Goldberg earned a trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. And Bruce Joel Rubin also won one for his screenwriting talents

The role ended up earning Swayze a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. And his acting forever changed the way we think about sculpting pottery. Nonetheless, the chance to do so wasn’t just handed to him.

While talking to Yahoo Entertainment, Niemi shared that Swayze was terrified of auditions. And he figured he didn’t stand a chance because he was dealing with serious typecasting after starring in Roadhouse. But she convinced the late actor to try anyway.

Patrick Swayze was Convinced that He’d Never Win a Spot in ‘Ghost’

“Patrick was always terrible about reading scripts,” Niemi admitted. “I kept begging him! I said, ‘You have to read this. You’re gonna love it.’”

It took some time before the Dirty Dancing heartthrob finally agreed to even give the script a look. But when he did, Niemi remembers him being completely overtaken with emotion.

“He read it all in one sitting,” she continued. “He came out with tears in his eyes, and said ‘I have to do this movie.'”

Before Patrick Swayze went to audition for Ghost, he fretted over his reputation as a “tough guy” in Hollywood. He had already tried to branch out to different types of characters, but he had been turned down multiple times. And he thought this audition would turn out the same.

And in the case of Ghost, Swayze was competing with Harrison Ford, one of the biggest stars of the time.

“The studio wanted Harrison Ford in this so badly. And I did, too,” director Jerry Zucker told Yahoo in a separate interview. “I loved Harrison Ford. They took him out to lunch, and he was very honest about it. He said, ‘Why are you making this? Is it a comedy? Is it a tragedy? It’s very weird.’ And a lot of people thought that. He was certainly not the only one that didn’t see how it was going to mix.”

But Lisa Niemi said that the actor had the ability to play all types of parts, but he definitely had a “sensitive side.” And he managed to prove that during his first reading.

So in the end, all of Swayze’s fears ended up being for nothing.

“He totally won them over,” Niemi said.