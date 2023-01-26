Paul McCartney to Release Book Featuring Never-Before-Seen Images of The Beatles

For The Beatles fan in your family, get ready because Paul McCartney is putting out a new book of photographs. They happen to come from the year 1964 and that’s part of the title. The book will be titled 1964: Eyes of the Storm.

Now this book will feature 275 of McCartney’s photographs from six cities — Liverpool, Paris, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami — taken in 1964. This collection does include never-before-seen photos of John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr as the Beatles’ career begins to take off across the world.

Paul McCartney Called Time Reflected In New Photo Book ‘Pandemonium’

1964: Eyes of the Storm also includes a foreword by McCartney — “What else can you call it? Pandemonium.” It also will have an introduction by Harvard historian and New Yorker essayist Jill Lepore. Additional essays will come from Nicholas Cullinan and Rosie Broadley. This book will be available for purchase on June 13, Ultimate Classic Rock reports.

Read More: Paul McCartney to Release Book of 1964 Photography | https://ultimateclassicrock.com/paul-mccartney-1964-eyes-of-the-storm/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

“Anyone who rediscovers a personal relic or family treasure is instantly flooded with memories and emotions, which then trigger associations buried in the haze of time,” McCartney said in a press release. “This was exactly my experience in seeing these photos, all taken over an intense three-month period of travel, culminating in February 1964. It was a wonderful sensation to be plunged right back. Here was my own record of our first huge trip, a photographic journal of the Beatles in six cities, beginning in Liverpool and London, followed by Paris (where John and I had been ordinary hitchhikers three years before), and then what we regarded as the big time, our first visit as a group to America.”



McCartney’s photos also will be displayed for the first time later this year at London’s National Portrait Gallery. Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm will run from June 28 to Oct. 1.

McCartney Lyric Sheet For ‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’ Hit Auction Block

Photographs are great ways to remember things from the past. They are pieces of time that harken back to an earlier time. Well, a little piece of McCartney’s history went on the auction block last year. What was it? The lyrics are from a classic Beatles song titled Maxwell’s Silver Hammer. It had a starting price of $450,000. But this was not the first time that it had been up for auction. Back in 2006, it was listed for $192,000. And anyone who got this was getting a real treat. The lyrics really didn’t change that much from this piece of paper to the actual recording. The only adjustment came when a couple of words were crossed out in the second verse which McCartney tweaked.