Paul Rudd Sends Heartfelt Letter to Boy Whose Classmates Wouldn’t Sign His Yearbook

Hoping to make one of his younger fans smile, “Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd send a special letter to a boy whose classmates wouldn’t his yearbook at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Cassandra Ridder, the mother of Brody, revealed in a Facebook post that the 12-year-old was visibly upset when the majority of his classmates didn’t sign his yearbook. He was so upset that he even wrote his own note. “Hope you make some more friends,” Brody wrote to himself. His mother stated in the post, “My poor son. Doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better. 2 teachers and a total of 2 students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered. Teach your kids kindness.”

Brody Ridder’s mother also shared that her son was bullied and harassed all throughout the school year. The social media post caught the attention of thousands of strangers, with most asking to sign his yearbook. Paul Rudd was among those who saw the post and reportedly called Brody as well as sent the boy a special gift.

Cassandra shared a snapshot of what Paul Rudd sent her son. His message reads, “It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is—me being one of them! I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish.”

Brody’s mother went on to praise Paul Rudd for his kindness. “Guys, more tears. Paul Rudd is an amazing human being. Brody and Paul are on texting terms now.”

Paul Rudd Previously Opened Up About Being Bullied As a Child

While speaking to Vanity Fair in October 2012, Paul Rudd opened up about being bullied as a child.

“I moved around to so many places when I was little,” Paul Rudd recalled. “I mean, until the age of 10 I had lived in three different states, I had gone to many different schools, and so I was always trying to acclimate into new scenarios and settings, and I got teased for certain things.”

Paul Rudd then said that he learned to use humor in order to win others over. “I think that was probably the way that I kind of tried not to get my a— kicked, or at least make, you know, with new kids so I would be accepted. That was probably my defense mechanism. Still is.”

Paul Rudd also raised funds through his bowling benefit for Our Time, which is an organization that helps young people who stutter. “I got to know the kids and I came to some of their meetings and learned about the foundation. And I think playing a character who had a bad stutter, I kind of, for the first time, really approached this affliction from the point of view of somebody who suffers from it.”