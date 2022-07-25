Paul Sorvino’s Daughter, Mira, Remembers Her Late ‘Goodfellas’ Star Father

Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino takes to social media Monday afternoon as she mourns the loss of her father Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino. The 83-year-old actor passed away from natural causes at a Jacksonville Florida hospital earlier today, Monday, July 25. The actor had been facing a variety of health issues over the last few years.

My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) July 25, 2022

Mira Sorvino Tributes Her Father During Her 1996 Oscar Acceptance Speech

Mira Sorvino is the daughter of Paul Sorvino and his first wife, Lorraine Davis. Her brother, Michael is also in the acting business. He worked with his father on the 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Queens. Paul Sorvino has also worked on a film, The Trouble With Cali with his other daughter, Amanda Sorvino, Mira and Michael’s sister.

When accepting her Academy Award for best supporting actress in 1996 for her role in Mighty Aphrodite, Mira Sorvino paid an emotional tribute to her talented father.

“When you give me this award you honor my father Paul Sorvino,” Mira Sorvino said in her acceptance speech. The camera moves towards the longtime actor, showing Paul Sorvino in tears as he listens to his daughter’s moving tribute. The actress adds that it was her famous father “who has taught me everything I know about acting.”

Mira Sorvino also took the special moment to thank her father for showing her how an actor can move others with their roles. Something, the actress notes, that inspired her to go into the business herself.

“I love you very much, Dad,” the actress tells her father in the moving acceptance speech.

“I always looked at great performances,” the actress continues.

“And was so moved by how much other people’s hearts made me feel as a child,” she says.

“I wanted to be an actor who could move other people and make other people see something about the human spirit,” the actress adds. “And you’ve made me feel that I’ve made a small step towards that.”

Paul Sorvino is survived by his wife, Dee Dee whom he met in 2014; his three adult children, Mira, Amanda, and Michael; and five grandchildren.