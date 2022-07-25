Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ Star, Dead at 83

It’s a sad day in the entertainment industry as longtime stage and film actor Paul Sorvino has passed away. Sorvino is well-known for his roles in some major primetime TV hits such as Law & Order as well as some unforgettable film roles such as the iconic mobster biopic Goodfellas. Sorvino was 83 years old.

The news of Sorvino’s death was shared in an Instagram, post with the actor’s wife DeeDee Sorvino sharing her loss with fans. “I am completely devastated,” DeeDee writes of her loss in the heartbreaking post.

“The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone,” she continues. “I am heartbroken.”

Paul Sorvino is the father of actress Mira Sorvino. Sorvino is likely best known among fans for his role as Sgt. Frank Cerreta on NBC’s hit crime-drama series Law & Order. Sorvino is also a familiar face for Martin Scorcese fans as he portrayed Mafia don Pail Cicero in Scorsese’s iconic gangster film Goodfellas. The longtime actor also had a memorable turn portraying Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s political biopic Nixon.

Paul Sorvino Started His Prolific Career Singing At Charity Balls

Paul Anthony Sorvino was born to Italian American parents in Brooklyn New York. From an early age, Sorvino had set his sights on performing. Although his initial goal was to become an opera singer. Sorvino went on to study. at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York.

This is where Sorvino’s life took a turn…with the performer’s passions soon turning towards acting. In the early 1960s, Sorvino found some success making a living while singing at charity balls.

Paul Sorvino Leaves A Memorable Legacy In The Entertainment Industry During His Successful Career

In 1975, Paul Sorvino joined Alan Alda in a sitcom series titled We’ll Get By. In this short-lived series, Sorvino portrays a New Jersey family man and lawyer. Sorvino later went on to portray a San Francisco police officer in the 1976 ABC series Bert D’Angelo/Superstar. From 1987 until 1988, Sorvino played in the CBS crime drama series The Oldest Rookie.

In 1990, Paul Sorvino joined Warren Beatty and a bevy of other famous names when he played the Dick Tracy villain Lips Manlis. He later joined the famed director Baz Luhrman in the 1996 film production of Romeo & Juliet portraying Caputlet family patriarch Fulgencio Capulet.