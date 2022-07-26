Paul Sorvino Video Resurfaces Showing ‘Goodfellas’ Star Offering to ‘Strangle’ Harvey Weinstein

The entertainment world still reels from the news of Paul Sorvino’s passing this week. The Goodfellas actor was highly recognizable for his mobster roles, but in real life he could be just as blunt and direct with people he didn’t like. One of the people Sorvino never liked was none other than disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

In the aftermath of the actor’s passing, a video resurfaced of him addressing the subject of sexual harassment against women in the Hollywood system. Along with that, he voiced what he’d do if he ran into Weinstein on the street.

Paul Sorvino discussing the treatment of women (including his daughter) in Hollywood. He’d have dealt with Harvey Weinstein personally given the chance.



“When you’ve had a phenomenal mother like I had, you are automatically a feminist. That’s why I have this wonderful life,” Sorvino said in the clip. “The reality is, anyone who takes advantage of women should be publicly strangled and I’ll volunteer.”

How the Situation Hit Home for Paul Sorvino

Sorvino’s own daughter, actress Mira Sorvino, was one of the multiple actresses who stepped forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment. Her father addressed the issue in 2018 during a Golden Globes event where he said, “It is reprehensible beyond description that women have been treated in this manner.”

He confirmed his daughter was denied opportunities because of her involvement with Weinstein. “She’s been denied, we know that. It’s a terrible thing. She deserves all the new looks and the chances she may not have had because she’s got it all, she’s got the whole package and she’s a great human being.”

In a 2017 interview with The New Yorker, Mira detailed the kind of behavior Weinstein was guilty of. She said he chased her around a hotel in 1995 and invited himself into her apartment. She had to make a friend pose as a boyfriend to get him to leave.

“I can’t say for certain if [my career] was impacted,” Mira said. “But I won an Oscar with Miramax. To not continue and star in their movies much past that doesn’t make sense. I felt if I had accepted Harvey’s advances, I would have continued to make movies with them, and they were the people winning the Oscars for that decade.”

After the accusations against Weinstein became public, Paul was never shy about calling it like he saw it with his trademark gangster flare.

“My daughter is a wonderful person,” he said. “A courageous and wonderful human being and doesn’t deserve to have been treated that way by this pig. This pig will get his comeuppance. The law will get him. He’s going to go to jail and die in jail. But if he doesn’t … I’ll just slap him around. I won’t do anything terrible.”