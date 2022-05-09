Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Remembers the Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Star on Mother’s Day

On Sunday (May 8th), Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow took to her Instagram to share a touching tribute to the late “Fast & Furious” star on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers in the world,” Meadow shared in her Instagram story while sharing a snapshot of her and her father Paul Walker. “On Mother’s Day, I’d like to thank my pops for being the best parent in the world.”

Meadow then shared another snapshot of her and her late father, adding, “To anyone who doesn’t have a mom, I love you.”

Meadow is the daughter of Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros. Her godfather is Walker’s “Fast & Furious” co-star Vin Diesel. As previously reported, Meadow remained in contact with Diesel following her father’s death in 2013. In October 2021, Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle during her wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan. The wedding took place in the Dominican Republic.

Speaking about her special day, Meadow told Vogue, “The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’ family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

‘Fast & Furious’ Star Ludacris Stated He Would Love Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow to Join the Famous Franchise

During an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ludacris, who has appeared in a number of “Fast & Furious” films, stated he would love for Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow to join the action-packed franchise.

“She is a phenomenal person,” Ludacris declared. “She has those great genetics. And I would love to see it. That’s all I can say. I can’t confirm or deny. I’m hearing the rumors as well. But I know her personally. And her heart is made of gold.”

Vin Diesel also spoke about Meadow appearing in a “Fast & Furious film by slightly hinting that there has been a discussion. When asked about Meadow’s social media post with a snapshot of him and her father along with the word “family,” he shared, “I just got off the phone with her. That’s so funny that you say that. I literally just got off the phone with her. That means everything, and that’s what family does and it goes beyond the success of the franchise. That’s about the success of your soul.”

Diesel then spoke about how his “Fast & Furious” role has impacted his acting career. “I might not have anticipated the family component that I would be rewarded with by dedicating two decades to this mythology. That is a reward that is indescribable. The fact that I can make these movies and these chapters with people that I love is probably the biggest blessing of all.”

Along with Ludacris and Diesel, fellow long-time “Fast & Furious” star Jordana Brewster weighed in on bringing Meadow into the “Fast & Furious” franchise. “Oh for sure, absolutely. I would love that. We’ll see.”