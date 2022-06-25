Following the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has officially reversed Roe vs. Wade, Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, revealed that she sought an abortion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on Instagram, Paul Walker’s daughter shared her own personal story. “Today makes a huge setback in history – a profound injustice to women across the United States. There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion.”

Paul Walker’s daughter described the experience as being very private and personal, saying that it is the way it should be. “I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process,” she revealed. “With their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today.”

Meadow goes on to share that knowing even more women won’t have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first is absolutely heartbreaking. “In a world that constantly marginalizes females, this feels like the biggest assault of them all. Banning abortion doesn’t prevent abortion, it prevents safe abortions.”

Meadow’s story comes less than a year after she married actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Paul Walker’s “Fast and Furious” co-star and long-time friend, Van Diesel reportedly walked Meadow down the aisle during her special day, which took place in the Dominican Republic. Her father died in an automobile accident in 2013. She was only 15 years old at the time of the accident.

Paul Walker Will Be Posthumously Honored With Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

Deadline reported that Paul Walker will be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

According to the media outlet, there are two dozen honorees for the 2023 presentation. Honorees notably have two years to accept the award, which has a fee.

Speaking about the honorees, chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K released a statement. “The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Also selected for the honor include Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Ludacris, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, and Ralph Macchio.

Along with Paul Walker, singer Jenni Rivera is also being honored posthumously. Rivera died in an aircraft accident on December 9, 2012. She was also traveling with six other passengers at the time of the crash.