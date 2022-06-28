Paul Walker’s Daughter Shared Sweet Exchange With Another ‘Fast & Furious’ Star Honoring Dad

Paul Walker has been sorely missed since his tragic death in 2013, but a Fast & Furious co-star is honoring his memory. After the passing of actor Walker, his Fast & Furious and real-life family remained close. Meadow, Walker’s daughter, has continued to pay homage to his memory. Her late father’s onscreen family, as well as Fast & Furious producers, have embraced her as they continued to be a part of her life, including her 2021 wedding. Recently, Meadow had a heartwarming exchange with Fast 10’s Ludacris as they honored her late father.

Ludacris had just learned he was to receive a movie star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year. However, the rapper turned actor will not be alone. He will share the honor with late Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker. Ludacris took to his Instagram to spread the news.

The iconic hip-hop star picked an image of him and Paul Walker together from years ago. “To be honored with a Hollywood Star the same year as my brother… is heaven-sent,” Ludacris captioned. Fans were quick to congratulate Ludacris and Walker, flooding the post with comments. However, one comment jumped out in particular, and Ludacris took note immediately. Walker’s daughter left four star emojis, and Ludacris responded with a crown emoji. The exchange did not go unnoticed by fans, who love that Paul Walker’s legacy is still going strong.

Family keeps Paul Walker’s legacy alive

The connection between Meadow and the Fast & Furious cast and crew has only strengthened as they continue to protect her dad’s legacy. Paul Walker’s character casts a shadow over the ongoing franchise. In 2015, Meadow founded the Paul Walker Foundation, which is dedicated to ocean preservation. “Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she wrote on Instagram back in 2015. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people, and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world.” The Fast & Furious cast frequently contributes to the charitable foundation.

It’s tough to imagine the Fast and Furious franchise coming to an end. The series has been going strong since 2001. However, Fast 10 is currently in production, filming around the world. It’s expected to be the final installment in the long-running franchise. Paul Walker kicked off the franchise alongside Vin Diesel. Of course, this means the series continues to add interesting cast members as it grows. The last installment introduced John Cena. In Fast 10, Oscar-winner Rita Moreno is set to appear as Vin Diesel’s grandmother. Fast 10 drops on May 19, 2023.