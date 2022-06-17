Paul Walker to Be Honored With Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023

In 2023, the late Paul Walker will finally have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As EW reported today, the coveted Tinsel Town strip will posthumously honor the actor. Walker tragically lost his life while filming for the Fast and the Furious franchise in 2013.

Paul Walker will be one of 24 celebrities in the movie, theater, recording, and television industries to be immortalized during a star-studded ceremony. And among the names is Walker’s Fast co-star and friend, Ludacris.

“The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals,” chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement. “And we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Honorees are required to be present for their unveiling ceremony. But in Walker’s case, a friend or family member will step in for his induction. As of yet, the Walk of Fame has not announced ceremony dates nor has it said who will be present for the posthumous award.

This is a breaking story.

Paul Walker Killed in a Los Angeles Car Crash

Paul Walker died on November 30th, 2013. He was 40 years old.

As The Mirror reported, the actor was in the middle of filming the seventh movie in the Fast and Furious franchise at the time. However, the accident did not take place on set.

Walker and his business partner, Roger Rodas, were test driving a red 2005 Porshe Carerra GT, according to officials. And the pair was driving 100 mph in a 45mph zone when Rodas lost control of the car. The force of the crash was so strong that it split the Porshe in half.

A 15-page autopsy report by the LA Coroner’s Office revealed that Paul Walker did not die due to the impact, however. Instead, he lost his life moments later in a subsequent fire. Video footage shows that the car burst into flames about one minute after the accident.

“After the driver’s side of the vehicle hit a light pole and tree, the car continued spinning until Walker’s passenger side slammed into another tree and burst into flames,” reads the report.

The coroner officially listed the cause of death as the ‘combined effects of traumatic and thermal injuries.’

There were no drugs or alcohol found in Walker or Rodas’ bodies.

Paul Walker left behind one child, 23-year-old model Meadow Walker.