Paul Walker’s Daughter Tributes Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Star on What Would’ve Been His 49th Birthday: Read Her Message

Meadow Walker honored her dad Monday. It’s his birthday. Paul Walker, the Fast & Furious star, would be 49.

And although it’s been almost nine years since Walker died of his injuries in a car wreck, birthdays and significant holidays can be emotional for the ones still missing the star.

Meadow posted a Daddy-Daughter photo of the two of them. She’s really young in the snap, probably in pre-school. And you see Paul Walker, with his stunning blue eyes, staring back at the camera.

Meadow wrote “Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday. New Paul Walker Foundation designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good.” And if you click to the second photo, you’ll see the Walker t-shirts featuring the Do Good design.”

Meadow Set Up Paul Walker Foundation 2 Years After Her Dad’s Death

Paul Walker died Nov. 30, 2013. That was the Saturday of a long Thanksgiving weekend. He was returning from a charity event for his Reach Out Worldwide organization. Walker had been raising money for typhoon victims. He left with friend, Roger Rodas. And it was Rodas who was driving, with Walker in the front passenger seat. Rodas hit a lamp post at high speed. The car burst into flames upon impact.

Two years after his death, Meadow started the Paul Walker Foundation. It’s purpose is to continue the good works Walker started and also be a part of his “spontaneous goodwill” spirit.

When he died, Walker was in the midst of filming the seventh Fast & Furious movie. The fans of the franchise left messages for Paul Walker on Meadow’s birthday post.

“Your words have always guided me in my life and still do,” one fan wrote. “Your smile, your moves, your movies, your interviews will always inspire me. Happy Birthday Paul.” Another fan replied “Happy b’day ma blue eyed angel.”

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, and Jordana Brewster celebrate a Fast & Furious premiere in 2009. Brewster acknowledged her on-screen husband’s birthday, Monday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jordana Brewster Also Remembered Her TV Husband’s Birthday

Walker played Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious movies. Jordana Brewster portrayed his wife, Mia. And Meadow shared Brewster’s birthday thoughts for her one-time on-screen husband. Brewster found an old video of the two of them. And she wrote: “I find these on my phone and feel like he is still here. Paul’s laughter. His beautiful mind and spirit.”

Earlier this month, Brewster wed Mason Morfit in a ceremony in Southern California. And Paul Walker was there in spirit, with Meadow attending the wedding. Meadow posed for photos with her dad’s Fast & Furious co-stars, including Ludacris and Vin Diesel.

Ludacis shared a snap, captioning it “My Brother Paul Walker is Smiling Down From Heaven. His Daughter Meadow Walker is EVERYTHING the World. Created Her to Be. Legacy Lives On.”