PHOTO: David Hasselhoff Reunites With ‘Baywatch’ Costars for His 70th Birthday

The legend David Hasselhoff celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday alongside some familiar faces. During the birthday festivities, he was joined by several of his former “Baywatch” costars to help him mark the major milestone.

The icon looked youthful for someone turning 70, as did his longtime friends, who included Kelly Packard, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, and Parker Stevenson.

Hasselhoff and his friends celebrated his birthday at a restaurant and bar in California. There was even a performance from a clown on stilts during the evening.

In pics, it’s clear that Hasselhoff is feeling great despite entering his 80th decade. He still has his beaming smile and a full head of hair, just as he did during his “Baywatch” days, in which he starred from 1989 through 2000.

Packard, who played April Giminski on “Baywatch,” was among those dropping by to celebrate her old friend and former costar.

”Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend” she wrote while sharing pics from the night on Instagram. “One of my hero’s turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man! I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends #baywatch #family #friends”

The actress appeared at the birthday party with her husband Darrin Privett.

In his own post on social media, the birthday boy wrote, “I’m in the 70s club now. Happy birthday to me. See you all soon” with a heart emoji. Hasselhoff also shared a video of himself backed by the clown on stilts as he led a singalong of “Happy Birthday.”

Hasselhoff had a white birthday cake with large letters that read ”Happy Birthday” and ”70” on top. Hoff’s former costar David Chokachi also shared a sweet pic of himself grinning with the “Knight Rider” star.

”Great celebrating @davidhasselhoff 70th, he’s such an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world,” he wrote on Instagram. “So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love.”

Jeremy Jackson was also in attendance for the event. He appeared with Hasselhoff on the show from 1991 to 1999. In addition, he now holds the title for appearing in the most “Baywatch” episodes, following Hasselhoff.

In addition, “Baywatch” alum Parker Stevenson, who played Craig Pomeroy, also attended.

Speaking of “Baywatch,” the newly-minted 70-year-old has been selling some of his scripts from the iconic show.

Hasselhoff’s wife Haley Roberts was among those paying tribute to him on social media for his birthday, though it wasn’t clear if she was celebrating alongside him. The actor is a father to his two adult daughters, Taylor, 32, and Haley, 29, whom he shares with his ex-wife Pamela Bach.