PHOTO: Disney Parks Makes Major Change to Buzz Lightyear Amid Tim Allen Controversy

The new Lightyear movie can’t help but get all the buzz. Based on the beloved action hero from the ’90s, the film is seeing a newfound resurgence. Even Disney is paying homage to the animated film in one of its parks. Despite the controversy surrounding the decision not to recast Tim Allen in the lead, one amusement park is uniquely commemorating the film’s release.

If you were recently at Tomorrowland, you might have noticed something different about the classic character. As it turns out, Disney changed the appearance of Buzz to celebrate the theatrical release of Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear.

Disney Parks has now replaced the toy character with a face version of the Space Ranger for the park. According to a post this week on Disney’s official social media page, the updated Buzz is no longer plastic but rather an actual person dressed in a space suit.

Now, park visitors can see the updated character greeting visitors in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland. Additionally, visitors will also find him outside the Galactic Grill, opposite the Tomorrowland Terrace.

The park’s Captain Buzz Lightyear is based on the “real” Buzz Lightyear from the animated film that inspired the toy, voiced initially by Tim Allen.

Buzz Lightyear has landed in Tomorrowland at Disneyland. 🚀✨ pic.twitter.com/Gj1owD4oia — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) June 17, 2022

Disney visitors typically find Buzz dressed in a full suit and appear more like a giant toy than a person. Unlike his classic purple space cap and iconic wings, Buzz’s new spacesuit has more realistic accents and does not have the traditional purple and green color scheme from Toy Story. Buzz’s chest also features buttons, a dial, and the Star Command logo.

Patricia Heaton continues to sound off on Disney’s decision not to recruit Tim Allen for ‘Lightyear‘

In addition, Disney Parks’ new Buzz voice isn’t reminiscent of the iconic Tim Allen character or Chris Evans’. However, he is still in character as an astronaut far from home looking for intelligent life, much like the Buzz in Toy Story.

Meanwhile, old and new fans are still torn about Disney’s decision not to recruit Allen to reprise his role. Online, fans have gone into a tailspin over the company’s decision to book Chris Evans.

Even Patricia Heaton, known for her work in various sitcoms, is one of the most notable celebs who spoke out against the decision not to include the “Home Improvement” star.

Heaton made headlines when she took to Twitter to complain that Pixar messed up by not asking Allen to return. Now that the film is doing a lackluster job at the box office, Heaton is doubling down on her point.

“Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story – but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created. Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?#stupidHollywooddecisions,” she wrote on June 14.