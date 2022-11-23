PHOTOS: Jay Leno Spotted Returning To Garage Where He Suffered His Horrific Burns

On Tuesday, car lover Jay Leno drove again in Los Angeles – 10 days after being injured when a 1907 steam engine he was repairing exploded. The comedian, 72, and former late-night TV host will return to the stage this Sunday, The Daily Mail reports. He told photographers everything was okay, despite the burn marks on his face and hands. Leno joked that instead of rest, what he really needed was barbecue. Images of Leno behind the wheel after his burns were shared on Twitter.

Jay Leno is back behind the wheel after being released from burns unit https://t.co/g3LGMgpGFh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 22, 2022

Leno was seen driving three different cars throughout the day. He first arrived in a 2002 Mercedes. He jokingly agreed with a reporter that it might be the newest car in his gigantic collection.

Leno was recently discharged from the Grossman Burn Center, where he spent time in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. This treatment is known to heal burns and prevent infection. Leno, unfortunately, suffered burns to his face, chest, and hands when the engine exploded.

Dr. Peter Grossman, Leno’s doctor, warned the former late-night host of permanent scarring as a result. However, he said in a statement Monday he was pleased with his progress after time spent in an oxygen chamber. He added that he is ‘optimistic’ Leno ‘will make a full recovery,’ as outpatient care continues.

Jay Leno’s quick recovery has impressed his Doctor

At a press conference last week, Dr. Peter Grossman revealed that Leno had undergone a surgical procedure that excised and grafted skin from his face, chest and hands.

“His burns were in the mid-partial to deep-partial thickness, which means [in] some areas much of the thickness of the skin was injured,” Dr. Grossman explained. “In order to expedite healing, you want to remove the unhealthy tissue, which serves as a source of inflammation and serves as potential bacteria that gets into the wound.” Grossman stated that Leno was doing well and was a kind and engaging patient.

Leno, the star of TV ‘s Jay Leno’s Garage who is known for his love of cars, was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when the fire began. The comedian was pulled from underneath the car before being transported to the Burn Center and treated for injuries he sustained in the blaze.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement at the time. “I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” True to his word, the comedian is set to return to work barely two weeks after the incident.

The incident occurred on Nov. 12 at 12:30 p.m., as stated in a press release from the Burbank Fire Department. BFD officials said they assessed and treated one adult male patient before taking him to a local emergency department upon their arrival on scene.