PHOTO: Keanu Reeves Makes Surprise Appearance at Couple’s Wedding Reception

When it comes to some of his iconic roles, Keanu Reeves is known for helming franchises like The Matrix and John Wick. While in each series, the action star doesn’t express too many emotions, in the real world, it is harder to find a more genuine person and celebrity than Reeves. Over just the last few months, the star made headlines for taking time to speak with a loyal fan who spotted him on a plane. And now, continuing to show his love for his fans, it seems the actor surprised a loving couple on their wedding day.

For any person who went through the motions of planning a wedding, it can be extremely stressful. When asking newlyweds, the retailer Zola found that a staggering 71 percent said the event was more stressful than finding a job. 40 percent deemed the occasion “extremely stressful.” Wanting nothing more than the perfect day, a wedding can turn wrong at any moment. But for James and Nikki Roadnight, their day ended up being priceless when Keanu Reeves decided to stop by to wish with both luck and happiness.

The Couple Responds To Keanu Reeves Crashing Their Wedding

In front of family, friends, and even Nikki’s daughter, who is 5 years old, the couple expressed their love for each other at the Fawley Hall in Northamptonshire. Getting ready before the wedding, James found out that Keanu Reeves was staying at the same hotel. Nikki admitted, “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he’d just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to. He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

Not expecting him to show up, Nikki recalled a member of the staff approaching her, telling the couple a special guest wanted to speak with her. To her amazement, when she stepped out, Keanu Reeves was there to congratulate her on the special day. “It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”

And with a wedding photographer on hand, the moment was more than a memory as the couple can always look back on the photos of them meeting the iconic Keanu Reeves. Speaking about the star, Nikki concluded, “He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!”