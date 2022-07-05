PHOTO: Keanu Reeves Makes a Young Fan for Life on International Flight

Keanu Reeves is an all-time “good guy.” The John Wick star was recently praised by his co-star, Rina Sawayama, as “ordinary” and “down to earth.” He proved that again this holiday weekend at an airport.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

“Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…” television producer Andrew Kimmel began his Twitter thread.

Kimmel then proceeded to paraphrase the entirety of the lengthy conversation that Keanu Reeves shared with the young fan.

“Why were you in London?’ asked the kid.

“Filming a documentary,” Reeves replied.

“I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix,” the kid asked. Kimmel notes that this kid asked the question pronouncing the “x.”

“Yes, the Grand Prix,” Keanu Reeves replied with the French pronunciation, not correcting the fan. “F1! Race cars!”

“Do you drive?” the kid asked.

“Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles,” Reeves replied.

“Do you live in New York?” the kid continued.

“I live in LA,” Reeves replied.

“How long are you gonna be in New York?” the kid fired back.

“Four days!” Reeves responded before correcting himself. “No… five. Five days!”

“Why are you in New York?” the kid asked.

“Gonna see a Broadway show!” Reeves replied.

“What Broadway show?” the kid asked.

“American Buffalo! Mamet!” Reeves quickly responded.

“Where are you staying in New York?” the kid asked.

“Midtown!” Reeves replied.

Kimmel notes that by this point, the fan was running out of gas. But Keanu Reeves took over the conversation.

Keanu Reeves Continues a Chat with a Young Fan

Keanu Reeves took control of the conversation when the kid ran out of questions. “Why were you in Europe?’ he asked. “What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?”

It was a special moment that one kid will never forget. Kimmel was starstruck himself, and revealed that he posed for a selfie with Keanu Reeves while he had the opportunity.

About That Grand Prix

Keanu Reeves was in the United Kingdom shooting his documentary about the 2009 F1 season. He took in the British Grand Prix while he was in town. Ross Brawn hosts the film. It chronicles the season that Jenson Button won the F1 championship. Brawn owns Button’s racing team. Brawn and Button are both Brits.

“It really was cool to meet him and spend some time with him,” Reeves said of Brawn, whom he describes as a legend. “He offered us the chance to be here. That’s what we are going to try and do. We are going to tell that amazing, remarkable story.”