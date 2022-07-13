PHOTO: Lisa Marie Presley Reveals Matching Tattoos She Got With Late Son

To mark the second anniversary of Benjamin Keough’s sudden passing, his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, has opened up about a special moment she shared with her late son. Two years ago, her only son took his own life on July 12, 2020, at just 27 years old.

Two years following the tragedy, Presley took to Instagram to upload a pic of the pair’s matching tattoos in honor of the anniversary. The mother and son duo got the tattoos on Mother’s Day several years ago.

On Tuesday, Elvis Presley’s only daughter posted a photo of herself and her son showing off their matching ink, which they each got tattooed on their right foot. As she writes in the caption, they got tattooed with a Celtic eternity knot on Mother’s Day “several years ago.”

According to the 54-year-old, the tattoo symbolizes “that we will be connected eternally.” She added, “We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond.”

After posting the pic, many of her friends and followers commented to show their support for the family. “Always and forever. He is with you every moment,” one follower penned. While someone else added, “Your beautiful baby boy is only one heartbeat…one breath away…& eternally in your heart & soul.”

Lisa Marie Presley, Riley Keough still morning the loss of Benjamin

In addition, Benjamin’s older sister, Riley Keough, also uploaded a special post about Benjamin on the anniversary of his passing. Like Lisa Marie Presley, she also took to Instagram to post her heartfelt tribute.

She posted a pic of herself posing with her younger brother. The caption expressed how her late brother’s memory will forever live in her heart.

The actress wrote, “Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here.” She added, “You are so loved my Ben Ben.”

In July 2020, outlets reported Benjamin took his own life with a shotgun in his Calabasas home. Since the tragedy, his mother and sister have been outspoken about their grief in the wake of his death.

Keough once spoke with The New York Times a year after his death. She described the time since her brother passed as “a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn’t swim.”

In May of 2021, Lisa Marie Presley released an official statement via Instagram. In the post, she addressed the then-upcoming biopic of her father, Elvis, and mentioned how her son’s passing was something she constantly thought about.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote at the time.

“Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other three children gets my time and attention any more.”