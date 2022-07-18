PHOTO: Matthew McConaughey and ‘True Detective’ Costar Woody Harrelson Reunite To Paddleboard Together in Croatia

The True Detectives are together again as the stars of the 2014 season of the hit HBO series Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson spent the day paddleboarding together during a recent trip to Croatia. On Sunday (July 17), the famous duo was spotted out on the blue waters in Dubrovnik, with Matthew McConaughey leading the paddleboarding adventure while Harrelson paddled from the back.

Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harelson Enjoy One Of Harelson’s Famous ‘Friendship Tours’

During a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Woody Harrelson described what he likes to call his “friendship tours” where he vacations with some of his famous friends. And, this most recent one that takes Harelson to Croatia with McConaughey takes the costars on some impressive paddleboarding adventures. Take a look at the photos here.

“I take a ‘friendship tour’ pretty much every year,” Woody Harrelson tells Ellen Degeneres in the 2019 interview, per People magazine.

“I thought about calling it a ‘bender where I leech off my rich friends,’” the Zombieland star quips.

“But I thought, ‘No, you know — friendship tour, better,’” he laughs.

“You just go, stay at their house, drink oblivious.,” the longtime actor adds. “Great.”

The True Detective Co-Stars Have Been Buds Since The 1990s

Fifty-two-year-old Matthew McConaughey and 60-year-old Woody Harrelson first shared the screen together when the duo starred in the 1999 film EDtv. Since then, the award-winning actors have worked together in 2008’s Surfer, Dude as well as in the premiere season of the 2014 HBO series True Detective.

However, there is a bit of a backstory to the costar’s first meeting Matthew McConaughey says. And, the Fools Gold star admits that there “was tequila involved that night.”

“It was a bit of an impression,” McConaughey quips in a recent chat with his longtime friend.

“A bit hazy,” the star adds. “But we met one night and I always wanted to meet you.”

According to Matthew McConaughey, the first time the duo met was during a wardrobe test for 1999s EDtv. McConaughey then goes on to set the scene as the star hilariously recounts the hilarious moment,

“I’m with Ron Howard,” he recalls.

“We’re doing wardrobe tests. I’m sitting by a window and looking down one of those hills,” McConaughey continues.

“Who’s walking down the street?” he asks, quipping “not because I can see him first, but because I heard [his shoes] first.”

Woody Harrelson Leaves Quite The Impression On McConaughey

As McConaughey recounts the first time he met his longtime co-star and friend, he recalls looking down at “this guy in bike shorts, professional bike top.”

“[He’s] still got his professional bike riding shoes on that he’s walking the streets of San Francisco in,” McConaughey laughs.

“That was you,” the Dazed and Confused actor tells Harrelson. “And you came to basically say, ‘I’m not here for a wardrobe test. I come to this meeting in my wardrobe. And we’re not going to negotiate this.’”