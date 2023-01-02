Photo of Snowcat Machine That Reportedly Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg Has Fans Concerned

A Jeremy Renner fan has shared an image of a Snowcat machine that reportedly ran over Renner’s leg this weekend. Renner was hospitalized for his injuries. Fans beyond the initial poster on Twitter are definitely concerned about his health and well-being. He’s one of the most popular actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One fan wrote, “Damn…the dimensions of this snow cat … Here you can easily stay without a leg”. Another fan said, “A snow cat was featured in the movie “The Shining”.”

This is a #Snowcat machine.. which reportedly is what ran over one of #JeremyRenner 's legs yesterday. I can't even imagine that pain. The entire MCU galaxy is thinking and praying for him though so hoping a sound recovery can occur. pic.twitter.com/lwCAeNS4Q4 — Matt Lowy (@lowymatt1211) January 2, 2023

This fan appears to be writing Renner off and out of the MCU already. “@Marvel won’t be the same without @JeremyRenner. Speedy recovery”. Another fan had a different thought. One that might have crossed some fans’ minds in the hours since news broke about his accident. “Not that it’s important, but HOW did this even happen??” this fan wrote.

But this fan had some kinder thoughts at this time. “Get well soon Jeremy, hugs mate x,” the person wrote. Now this person put some thought into this response with a little Marvel magic included. “If Tony had equipped every avenger with an arc-reactor suit, all of this could have been avoided,” the person said.

On Sunday, news broke about Renner’s accident. A spokesperson informed Deadline that Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.” Additionally, the spokesperson said that “his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Video Of Renner Being Airlifted To Hospital Released

Renner is popular in the MCU world with his appearance in Marvel’s Hawkeye series. Jeremy Renner also has appeared in the Avengers and Captain America films. Other people recognize him for his work on the series Mayor of Kingstown. The actor previously worked with show creator Taylor Sheridan on his film Wind River. And ironically, when it came to being in Mayor of Kingstown, Renner did not even read a script in advance.

On Monday, a video showing Renner being airlifted to a hospital was released by TMZ. The outlet also indicates that law enforcement officials are treating the area where the accident happened like a crime scene. Officials also have impounded the plowing machine. A source indicates that Renner’s injuries are quite extensive. As we said, at this time Jeremy Renner is listed as in critical but stable condition. Renner’s leg and additional body parts were reportedly injured. We don’t know how long Renner will be hospitalized due to his injuries. Nor do we have any updates on how this will affect any work Renner is currently involved in right now.