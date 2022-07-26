PHOTO: ‘The Mummy’ Star Brendan Fraser Is Totally Unrecognizable as 600-Pound Recluse in New Movie

At his peak, Brendan Fraser was known as one of the fittest people in Hollywood, but his new role his as far away from that as possible. The actor once had an extremely chiseled physique. He famously wore nothing but a loin cloth for his role in George of the Jungle. However, Fraser is completely hidden in his character or the upcoming film, The Whale. Film studio A24 released the first jarring image of Fraser from the new film, which was posted on Screenrant’s Twitter.

The first look photo shows Brendan Fraser looking concerned while glaring into the distance. The actor is wearing very convincing prosthetics for his character. The film teams Fraser with Academy Award-nominated director Darren Aronofsky.

The Whale has the Mummy star playing Charlie, an over-the-hill teacher. Charlie weighs 600 pounds after years of binge eating due to guilt over abandoning his family. The film sees the star playing Charlie, a middle-aged man who has become a 600-pound recluse after years of binge-eating to deal with the guilt of leaving his family for his gay lover. Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, portrays Charlie’s daughter he wants to reconnect with after years apart. The Whale also stars Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins.

Fraser’s The Whale is already getting awards buzz

Brendan Fraser’s new film is adapted from an award-winning play. The original playwright worked closely with the filmmakers. “Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter told Deadline last year. “This story is deeply personal and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw ‘Requiem for a Dream’ when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”

This heartbreaking story of a man attempting to reunite with his family will now have its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival. The festival is widely regarded as the place to screen future award-winning films. This might be the first time in Brendan Fraser’s career that he’s getting award buzz.

In the meantime, Fraser is enjoying a career resurgence. After alleging sexual assault against one-time HFPA president Phillip Berk, the actor went through his own series of real-life personal setbacks, including fallout from his statements. Brendan Fraser himself battled depression. Some of this was due to chronic pain he suffered after performing his own stunts in his action films. The actor further injured himself while clearing a fallen tree after hurricane Sandy in 2012. However, after several surgeries, the actor seems on the mend.

Fraser appears to be on track to regain some of the career steam he lost after his early run of hits. The actor was featured in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move in 2021. He’s also appearing in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. In more mainstream fare, Fraser is also set to be in HBO Max’s upcoming Batgirl.