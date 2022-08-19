PHOTOS: 96-Year-Old Dick Van Dyke Spotted With Wife Arlene Silver

Legendary film and classic tv star Dick Van Dyke was photographed escorting his wife, Arlene Silver out to lunch. The Daily Mail caught the spry 96-year-old Mary Poppins star sporting casual threads for his lunch date. Van Dyke wore a comfortable-looking long sleeve white cotton top with grey sweatpants. Meanwhile, his wife, 46 years his junior, looked equally dressed for comfort. She paired a green puffer vest with a black legging to wear over her burgundy long sleeve top. The Daily Mail shared some snapshots of the happy couple on their official Twitter.

Van Dyke has had a career spanning an incredible eight decades. Aside from many high-profile film roles, he’s left a legacy on the small screen. Van Dyke has endeared himself to generations, headlining classic tv shows like Diagnosis Murder and The Dick Van Dyke Show. He’s also a favorite guest star, appearing on such hallmark shows as The Golden Girls, The Middle, and Scrubs.

For fans, it’s always a treat to see the iconic veteran actor out enjoying life. Dick Van Dyke has shown incredible athleticism for a man his age. In 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns, he performed his entire dance number without a double. This includes a moment when he leaps onto a desk to tap his toes.

The Secrets of Dick Van Dyke’s Vigor

Dick Van Dyke opened up about his profound longevity back in 2019 to Closer Weekly. He quipped that his amazing health into his 90s is due to “good genes and not getting hit by a bus.” Of course, there’s a lot of hard work, too. “I’ve always been an exerciser and I still am. I go to the gym three days a week, get in the pool, and exercise,” Van Dyke said.

He is also an avid weight lifter and hops on the treadmill regularly. “At my age, they say to keep moving,” the veteran actor noted. “Put me on solid ground and I’ll start tapping!”

The nonagenarian shows no signs of slowing down. He recently celebrated his 10th anniversary with his current wife, Arlene Silver. Though there’s a 46-year age difference between the two, Dick Van Dyke seems unconcerned. “She’s very mature for her age and I’m very immature for my age so it’s just about right!” he joked to Parade back in 2013. Of course, he also credits Silver with helping him stay young. ‘We share an attitude. She can go with the flow. She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day. She’s just delightful,’ Van Dyke told Closer Weekly.

Dick Van Dyke is also set to star in the upcoming comedy, Capture the Flag. He will be starring alongside other legendary actors like Louis Gossett, Jr, and Barry Corbin. The plot of the new film sounds like it will be relying on Van Dyke’s youthful athleticism. Capture the Flag centers around elderly veterans that compete against each other in capturing the flag for the honor of raising Old Glory in their retirement community.