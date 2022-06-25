PHOTOS: Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Green Bikini on Miami Beach Wedding Anniversary Getaway

Full House alum and Hallmark icon Cameron Candace Bure took a break from the small screen this week. Instead, fans found her in Miami, Florida with her husband and sons to celebrate her and Val Bure’s 26th anniversary. Shedding her usual wardrobe, the longtime DJ Tanner actress donned a bright green bikini, seeing many positive comments from fans. Check out the fun post below.

“He can take a bite outta me any day!” Cameron Bure began her post, referencing her partner Valeri Bure. She continued, “Val and I celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary with our boys doing what we love most together; having fun in the sun!”

Crediting Miami for a good time, Candace Cameron Bure’s photos capture her beside her husband and sons as they went stand-up paddle boarding.

The actress and TV personality’s anniversary post saw lots of love from followers. Country music singer Jenna Kramer commented on the star’s post, “Happy anniversary!!!!” followed by a red heart emoji. Candace Cameron Bure’s new TV home, GAC Family, shared a sweet message with the veteran couple. Beneath the photos, they wrote, “Happy Anniversary Candace and Val!”

Other followers complimented Cameron Bure on her hat, her outfit, and her lasting relationship with Val Bure. Based on the couple’s bright smiles, it seems their anniversary trip to Miami was more than enjoyable.

Candace Cameron Bure Departs Hallmark After 14-Year Run

Aside from her role in the classic TV sitcom Full House, Candace Cameron Bure has become iconic for her role in some of Hallmark’s most beloved holiday movies. Identifying herself on Instagram as the “Queen of Christmas,” Bure’s Hallmark run lasted even longer than her defining role in the beloved sitcom. However, in May, the network released a shocking statement, revealing the DJ Tanner actress would no longer feature on Hallmark.

In a statement following her departure, Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks said, “[We have] enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

Following her Hallmark exit, Candace Cameron Bure revealed she would instead head to GAC Media. Cameron Bure said she feels her “brand” is better reflected with GAC. In speaking about her new partnership, she said, “We share a vision of creating wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Candace Cameron Bure further emphasized that her move to GAC Media will enable her to better connect with her faith, one of the values she holds most dear. After partnering with the new network, she added, “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming…GAC fits my brand perfectly.”