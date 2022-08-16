PHOTOS: Elvis Presley’s Grandson Looked Exactly Like The King

Today marks 45 years since Elvis Presley’s death, leaving fans looking back fondly over memories of a rock icon for generations. The musician and actor left behind an incredible legacy with his work as a performer. Some fans find comfort knowing that ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie are caretakers of Elvis’ estate. However, many fans look to his offspring in hopes of ensuring a legacy for generations yet to come. In that regard, it’s essential to look at the striking resemblance between Presely’s grandson and the “King of Rock.”

@RileyKeough the first grandchild of @ElvisPresley she 27 years old! Grandchild number two Benjamin Keough. He is 24 years old #Elvis pic.twitter.com/tL6GhkrruE — Lisa & Riley Fans ! (@LisafansLove) January 19, 2017

Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough are from Lisa Marie’s first marriage to musician Danny Keough, she also has twins from her later marriage to Michael Lockwood. Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Vernon Presley, was born on October 21st, 1992. While his sister has pursued a career in show business, Benjamin was more distant from the limelight both professionally and personally until his death in July 2020. Well into adulthood, Benjamin was the mirror image of Elvis Presley. The resemblance is especially noteworthy since Keough avoided the limelight. The fact that he looked like his famous grandfather was simply natural, not a put-on.

In a 2012 interview with CMT, Lisa Marie noted how much Benjamin Keough looked like her father. “He does [look like Elvis Presley]! He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage! Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there,” she recalled. “Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

How Elvis Presley’s Legacy lives on in his grandchildren

After Keough’s death, Lisa Marie took a hiatus from social media to heal from the tragedy. When she returned, she posted a message on Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention any more.”

Though Benjamin Keough tragically passed away in 2020 at age 27, Elvis Presley’s legacy lives on in other ways. Benjamin’s sister Riley Keough is a prominent actor. She’s appeared in high-profile films like Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Devil All the Time opposite Tom Holland. Riley Keough is also making waves behind the camera. Her directorial debut, War Pony premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last May. The film won the coveted Caméra d’Or award for the best first feature. War Horse currently boasts a 94% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.