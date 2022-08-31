PHOTOS: Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton Take ‘Extra Special’ Trip to Dollywood

Taking time to enjoy the last days of summer, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon took to Instagram to share some snapshots of him out and about with Dolly Parton at Dollywood.

“I never need an excuse to hang out with Dolly Parton and eat some Tennessee BBQ,” Fallon declared in the post. “But this trip was extra special.”

Jimmy Fallon also announced that he is going to kick off the holidays at Dollywood for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas this upcoming season on NBC. According to Deadline, the exciting holiday event follows Parton’s “desire to uplift” an exhausted world’s spirits. To do this, she is sharing the unique “mountain magic” that she continues to find in and around her themed park at Christmas.

Along with Jimmy Fallon, others participating in Parton’s Christmas event are Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams.

Dolly Parton Says Christmas Means ‘Everything’ to Her

While speaking to Good Housekeeping in 2020, Dolly Parton opened up about her love for Christmas and the holiday season in general.

“Christmas means everything to me,” Dolly Parton declared. “It has always been my favorite holiday. I often dress up as Santa Claus and wear red, white, and green throughout the Christmas holidays!”

With the festivities, Dolly Parton said she loves cooking and will wake up on Christmas morning to cook while playing Christmas songs. “[My husband] Carl often buys me things like aprons or oven mitts. People laugh when they find out. They ask, ‘What’s your husband getting you?’ Thinking it will be a diamond ring! But he just buys me what he knows I really want.”

Dolly Parton also revealed that her husband also writes her sweet poems while she writes him songs. “I’ll still try to make Christmas special this year. I have a couple of sisters and several nieces and nephews who live nearby in Nashville, so I’m hoping I’ll be able to spend Christmas with a limited amount of family.”

Despite the small gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t stop Dolly Parton from enjoying the holidays. “All I want for Christmas this year is joy and peace of mind.”

Also in 2020, Dolly Parton released her first Christmas album in 30 years. She discussed why she decided that 2020 was the year to release the album. “Well, Lord, you know it’s been thirty years since I did my last [Christmas album],” she explained. I can’t believe that fact myself. But with COVID and all of the things going on in our country right now, I felt like we really needed a break, and to do it with a holiday message seemed perfect to me.”