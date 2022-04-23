PHOTOS: Thousands of Elvis Presley Impersonators Unite for Australian Elvis Festival

The hips are shaking. The lips are curled. And, of course, the hair is perfectly coifed. All of this as thousands of Elvis Presley impersonators descend on the Australian town of Parkes. All to attend the annual Elvis Festival. This celebration of the King of Rock and Roll returned to the Australian country village for the first time in at least two years.

The long-running festival has been a core event among many Elvis Presley impersonators for 29 years. However, the popular event faced cancellations last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s event faced postponement from January until April; due to an uptick in COVID-19 variation infections.

Thousands of Elvis Impersonators Descend Upon An Australian Town In Celebration Of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’

The annual event is the biggest festival to hit Parkes, Australia at any time of the year. The event attracts as many as 25,000 visitors to the town which is located just south of Sydney Australia.

“An Elvis impersonator boards the Elvis Express at Central Station on April 21, 2022, in Sydney, Australia.” (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

And, of course, the business owners of Parkes, Australia are loving every moment of this; as the Elvis impersonators who are converging onto their little community. After all, this will probably lead to a spike in sales for multiple products throughout the community. Including the ingredients for peanut butter and banana sandwiches!

“We have missed it,” notes one area business owner. Additionally, this Parkes resident, Kristy Berry, notes that the excitement is so much more than just the business.

“Not only business-wise,” she explains.

“But we’ve missed the people, we’ve missed the fun, we’ve missed the music,” Berry adds.

“Elvis tribute artists arrive at Parkes, Australia to celebrate Elvis Presley. The Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually over five days.”(Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

Elvis Fans Arrive In Parkes, Australia To ‘Immerse’ Themselves In the Elvis Experience

This long-running annual Elvis Presley impersonator festival has held a special place in the hearts of the King’s fans; and impersonators alike for many years. In fact, Parkes Australia is becoming a big part of the tradition at this point. And, the fans are loving it as the entire town becomes “immersed” in everything Elvis during the five-day event.

“Elvis Tribute artist Damien Mullin performs at the Parkes Leagues Club on April 22, 2022, in Parkes, Australia.” (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images)

“I love it every time I come to Parkes,” says one Elvis tribute artist who goes by the name “Kingsley Rock.”

“It’s the only festival that the whole town is immersed in Elvis,” the tribute artist adds. And, Kingsley Rock says, there is a mutual love for The King’s beloved music during the celebrations.

“When you sing a song and a genuine Elvis fan really reacts to that and enjoys it,” Kingsley Rock says; “That’s the reward.