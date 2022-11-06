‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Celebrates Major News for Her Christmas Series

For The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, she’s in a celebratory mood, and not just because the holiday season is upon us now. Nope, she’s celebrating her latest edition of Christmas Cookie Challenge alongside host Eddie Jackson. In this show, Drummond will be a judge on the Food Network program. It will air its premiere episode on Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern. Drummond headed over to Instagram to talk about her thrills regarding the new show.

“New day of the week, and I’m so excited we are now in an earlier time slot because I sometimes had a hard time staying awake to watch the show in past seasons!!” Drummond posted, Deadline reported. “Hope you enjoy gathering around the teevee with your family and watching the Christmas cookie fun unfold.” Drummond also said that she and Jackson “had a blast this season.” She believes that viewers “will get a big kick out of every episode.”

Ree Drummond Joined Up With Guy Fieri For Another New Show

For his part, Jackson went on Instagram to promote the show’s premiere. He wrote on the social media platform, “Can you believe were [sic] heading into [the] holiday season already! Which means a new season of #christmascookiechallenge is right around the corner.” Every holiday season since 2017 has featured Christmas Cookie Challenge. For those who don’t know, this is a reality show competition featuring five cookie makers in each show. Now, there are two elimination rounds. This is where contestants face judges. Plus, they also find out if they are able to put together the greatest Christmas-themed cookie.

Back in July, Ree Drummond talked about her then-new show that she was teaming up with Guy Fieri to bring to the Food Network. In case you have not seen the show yet, then it’s been on since August. It is called Big Bad Budget Battle. And besides Food Network, it also is on the streaming platform Discovery+. On this show, contestants have to work with tight budgets when making their meals. Now, Drummond gets to pair up with Fieri, who hosts Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Fieri joined the show in an off-screen role.

Meanwhile, did you know that Drummond once sweated through putting her first cookbook together? She needed some help and got a bit of a boost from her friend, “Hyacinth” Cyndi Kane. She stepped up and actually helped Drummond in many ways. Kane had put out a cookbook herself and Drummond had written the forward. Now, it was Kane’s turn to help Drummond out in a tough spot. Apparently, it was Kane who was really upset that Drummond had not made more progress in putting the cookbook together. Once she showed up for Drummond, things picked up in the process.