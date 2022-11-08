‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Father-in-Law Dies: See Her Heartfelt Tribute

Ree Drummond, also known as Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman,” is paying tribute to her father-in-law Chuck Drummond. Chuck recently passed away at 79 years old.

“He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God,” Drummond wrote in a recent blog post. “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months.” However, according to Drummond, he was finally ready to “let go.”

Fans of her popular cooking show also came to love Chuck. He regularly appeared on the show, where he was known to viewers and her family as “Pa-Pa.”

“Many of you know Chuck as Pa-Pa, which is what we all called him. He raised three sons, taught them all he knew about ranching, then did the same with his six grandchildren. He has seen everything, and packed so much living into his 79 years,” she continued log post.

She added: “He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you’re bored around Pa-Pa…because he’d give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!”

She also said that despite his gruff voice and stern demeanor, “the truth about Chuck is that his heart was open and generous, and his family meant everything to him.”

Ree Drummond thanks late father-in-law for letting her be apart of his life

“My father-in-law was so kind to me,” she continued. “In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we’ve never had a moment of conflict. He gave out my cookbooks to everyone he encountered, he watched my segments on QVC, and when we opened The Mercantile, he mingled and greeted visitors for hours and hours.”

Ree Drummond also spoke about how Chuck’s passing will profoundly affect her husband, Ladd, and his brother Tim.

“They lost their older brother, Todd, in high school and their mom five years ago. I’m glad they have each other, and the bank of fifty-plus years of memories of a dedicated father who probably worked them a little too hard as children by today’s standards, but who taught them valuable lessons about hard work, business, and life. He was proud of his sons and would do anything for them and their children.”

In her blog post, Drummond also shared a pic of Chuck and his wife, Nan, on their wedding day. “I don’t know what happens after we die, but I like to think their souls are somehow reunited and celebrating.”

She concluded the post by writing, “We love you so much, Pa-Pa. Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it.”