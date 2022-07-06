‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Magical Photos of Pawhuska 4th of July Celebration

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond celebrated the Fourth of July this weekend with some spectacular fireworks in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The “Pioneer Woman” and her family have lived in Pawhuska for years. So this likely isn’t the first or last fireworks show that they’ve seen the town put on. And it likely explains how they found these stellar seats near the courthouse to get a perfect view of the show.

Drummond posted a series of photos of the fireworks on Instagram earlier this week, writing, “About last night…”

She tagged a few friends in the photos, though we don’t see any of the Drummond kids making an appearance. Ree Drummond also tagged her store, the Pioneer Woman Mercantile.

We’re happy to see that she had a fun and friendly Fourth of July weekend.

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Talks ‘Precious’ Folks Who Come Visit the Mercantile

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond is always happy to open up about her store, which is located right in the heart of Pawhuska. She wouldn’t have it anywhere else but close to the home she loves.

Last year, Drummond sat down with Entertainment Tonight, to talk about her love and appreciation for the town of Pawhuska.

“Oh gosh, I just feel such pride for Pawhuska,” she explained. “It’s not really about me and my businesses as much as just the community, the amazing people that are here.”

She added, “We have an amazing culture in Pawhuska. I’m glad that the businesses that I have opened here have attracted people from all over, who might never have come to Pawhuska.”

Earlier this week, the “Pioneer Woman” posted some snapshots of those folks who come to visit. She joked that it’s mostly women and “the men who hold their bags.” But Drummond soon took it back to say that all are welcome at the Mercantile.

“Here are some of the precious families, friends, sisters, moms, daughters, aunts, and grandmothers (and yes, brave gentlemen!) that I got to meet when I walked through the store the other day,” Drummond began in her caption.

“I tell ya…after the past two years and even the past two or three months, I find that being with people, hearing where they’re from, talking about their day, laughing about their funny moments…well, it’s wonderful and it’s important,” she continued. “Looking folks in the eyes, and I don’t mean the Real Housewives on my TV. I love them too, but it’s not a real interaction.”

She concluded, “I hope you’re having a good week, and if you make a trip to Pawhuska next week, next month, or next year, I hope I get to meet ya!”